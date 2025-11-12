Aries Global Acquires Uppwise to Accelerate AI-Driven Strategy Execution for Global Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aries Global has acquired Uppwise, a founder-led software company that helps large organizations link strategic objectives with execution at scale. The transaction was advised by FIH .com, an M&A advisory firm specializing in software and SaaS. The combination reinforces Aries Global’s position in the enterprise software ecosystem while providing Uppwise with the resources to expand its AI-driven execution platform globally.Strategic RationaleUppwise enables enterprises to manage portfolios, programs, and projects within a single connected environment, giving leadership teams continuous visibility into performance and outcomes. Its inclusion in Gartner’s 2025 Strategic Portfolio Management Magic Quadrant underscores the company’s growing relevance in helping organizations plan and execute complex initiatives with speed and precision.Aries Global’s investment supports Uppwise’s next phase of growth—accelerating its AI roadmap, strengthening integrations with enterprise systems, and expanding across Western Europe and North America. The acquisition reflects a broader market movement toward unified systems that translate strategic intent into measurable results.Transaction ExecutionFIH.com worked with Uppwise to define its strategic positioning, engage with prospective acquirers, and manage the transaction through diligence and negotiation. FIH.com’s experience in enterprise software M&A helped structure a partnership that preserves Uppwise’s founder-led culture while enabling scale under Aries Global’s international platform.The transaction aligns with increasing consolidation in enterprise performance and strategy execution software, where integration, analytics, and automation are becoming essential to effective decision-making. With Aries Global’s backing, Uppwise is positioned to extend its product leadership and capture a growing share of the $6B-plus strategy execution market.About FIH.comFIH.com is a technology-focused sell-side M&A advisory firm and marketplace. Combining technical insight with execution expertise, FIH.com partners with leading software founders and investors to deliver strategic transactions that unlock long-term value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.