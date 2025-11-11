Historic joint UK-Ukraine educational flagship college opens in London

Dr. Rod Brazier, MD & Co-Founder of IHCL This is main imagery of the IHCL logo

International Humanitarian College London (IHCL) launches with innovative AI-integrated programmes and adaptive learning model.

We implement advanced Adaptive Chunked Experiential Learning – a dynamic, project approach, centred on learning via real-world experience, including participation, projects, internships, and research” — Dr Rod Brazier

LONDON, SOUTH EAST ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LONDON & ODESA 11th November 2025 – The International Humanitarian College London (IHCL) has been officially established, marking a flagship joint Ukrainian-British educational project. The new college will offer accredited Master's programmes and professional short-courses, combining innovative learning models with classical British academic traditions.The establishment of IHCL was affirmed at the Second Annual British-Ukrainian Conference in mid -October 2025 "Innovation and Internationalisation in Higher Education" in London, attended by senior figures including Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament; General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom; and Academician Sergiy Kivalov, President of the International Educational Corporation (info in notes to editors).The college is informed by the traditions of International Humanitarian University (IHU) one of Ukraine's leading universities, which currently enrols over 7,000 students from around the world. Following work to establish the college and after obtaining the required educational licences in both the United Kingdom and Ukraine, IHCL will operate independently but with support from the International Educational Corporation.IHCL’s Managing Director and co-founder, is Dr. Rod Brazier, a British education specialist with extensive experience in managing leading educational institutions in the United Kingdom. Dr. Brazier previously served as Principal of the London College of Contemporary Arts (LCCA), where he significantly raised the quality of education and student success metrics. Dr Serhii Kosianenko, co-founder, will act as CEO for IHCL.According to Dr. Brazier, the college implements the advanced Adaptive Chunked Experiential Learning (ACEL) model – a dynamic, project-based approach centred on learning through real-world experience. "This includes participation in socially significant projects, professional internships, and applied research," he explains.The IHCL educational model is built on the principles of innovation, flexibility, and student-centred learning. Programmes include both traditional disciplines – such as psychology, management, and hotel and restaurant business – and innovative courses like Mastering Digital Marketing with AI, AI for Business Professionals, and Strategic Leadership in an AI World."The opening of the International Humanitarian College London marks a new and extremely important chapter in our global mission to make education more accessible, modern, and relevant," emphasised Kostiantyn Hromovenko, Rector of the International Humanitarian University. "IHCL is building a bridge between the innovations developed in our Ukrainian institutions and the British model of education, which is rightfully considered one of the best in the world."Dr. Serhii Kosianenko outlines, “At IHCL, we believe that modern education should be accessible, flexible, and practice-oriented, and with the support of the International Humanitarian University, we are bringing this philosophy to life in the very heart of London.Studies will be available in three formats: on-campus, online, and blended, allowing students to balance education with their professional activities. Each student receives personalised academic support and professional mentorship from practitioner-lecturers with real industry experience.IHCL has already opened applications for its first intake of master's students. The academic year is scheduled to begin in February 2026, with several enrolment cycles planned throughout the year to provide maximum convenience for applicants from around the world.Notes to EditorsAbout International Humanitarian University (IHU)The International Humanitarian University is one of Ukraine's leading universities, currently enrolling over 7,000 students from around the world. The university has been at the forefront of innovative educational approaches and international partnerships, providing the foundation for the establishment of IHCLAbout International Humanitarian College London (IHCL) www.ihcl.org.uk The International Humanitarian College London, was established in 2025 following two years of preparatory work. The college holds educational licences in both the United Kingdom and Ukraine. IHCL offers accredited Master's programmes and professional short- courses, combining innovative learning models with classical British academic traditions.The college operates independently but is supported by the International Educational Corporation. Its educational philosophy emphasises interactive teaching and practical problem-solving from the very first days of study, underpinned by the Adaptive Chunked Experiential Learning (ACEL) model.About Dr. Serhii Kosianenko (Co-Founder IHCL)Dr. Serhii Kosianenko is Co-founder and CEO of International Humanitarian College London. He is also a CEO of International Educational Company, a group of 10 educational institutions spanning universities, colleges, and schools across Ukraine. Serhii also serves as Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Development at International Humanitarian University (7,000 students) and Commercial Director and Co-Founder of International Academic School of Odesa (1,000 learners). With extensive experience in higher education leadership, Dr. Kosianenko specialises in international development, technological innovation, and sustainable growth strategies across global educational institutions.About Dr. Rod Brazier, Managing Director (Co-Founder IHCL)Dr. Rod Brazier is co-founder and Managing Director of IHCL. A British education specialist with many years of experience in academic management and leading educational institutions in the United Kingdom. He previously served as Principal of the London College of Contemporary Arts (LCCA), where he significantly raised the quality of education and student success metrics. Rod has also worked for London Metropolitan University, Anglia Ruskin University, Kaplan, Pearson & GUS/LCCA. His educational philosophy emphasises interactive teaching and practical problem-solving. Rod was listed in the Education Investor ‘Power List’ as ‘one to watch’ in 2025.About Sergiy Kivalov — Chairman of the Academic Council of the National University “Odesa Law Academy”, President of the International University, Kyiv University of Intellectual Property and Law, Chernivtsi Institute of “Odesa Law Academy”, Ivano-Frankivsk Institute of “Odesa Law Academy”, and the Professional Academic College of Odesa National Law Academy; academician of the National Academy of Educational Sciences of Ukraine (since 2003) and the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine (since 2010), Honorary Citizen of the city of Odesa and the Odesa region. He is the Head of the Southern Regional Centre of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine,Sergiy has been awarded numerous honorary distinctions and prizes. For his fruitful and dedicated work, he has received state awards and honours of Ukraine, including: the title “Honoured Lawyer of Ukraine” (1998); the complete set of the Orders “For Merit” (1997, 1999, 2002); the Orders of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, V and IV degrees (2004, 2011); the honorary title “Distinguished Employee of the Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine” (2000).

