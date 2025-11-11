Mining Grid Strengthens Regional Presence at Bitcoin MENA 2025

L-R -Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder & Board Member, Mining Grid with Rami Alsridi, Founder & CEO, Mining Grid Mining Grid's Logo

Mining Grid will participate as the Moon Sponsor at Bitcoin MENA 2025, held December 8–9 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The Bitcoin conversation in the Middle East has matured. Mining Grid is here to support that shift with transparent, scalable solutions built for collaboration and growth.” — Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO of Mining Grid

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mining Grid , a leading provider of transparent and sustainable Bitcoin mining infrastructure, will participate as the Moon Sponsor at Bitcoin MENA 2025, held December 8–9 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. The event convenes global and regional leaders shaping the future of Bitcoin, as the Middle East accelerates its role in mining innovation, energy integration, and digital asset adoption.Across the region, governments, energy providers, and blockchain platforms are actively building the foundations of a Bitcoin-powered economy. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other key markets are positioning themselves as strategic hubs for mining infrastructure, regulatory clarity, and long-term investment. Mining Grid has been at the center of this momentum—connecting stakeholders, sharing performance insights, and fostering a culture of collaboration.Globally, Bitcoin has reached a historic milestone: as of October 2025, over 19.93 million BTC have been mined, representing nearly 95% of the total 21 million supply. This milestone marks the beginning of Bitcoin’s final issuance phase, presenting an opportunity for platforms like Mining race to shape how the remaining supply is mined, distributed, and understood. Today, Mining Grid manages 1.2% of the global hash rate, underscoring its growing role in the network’s evolution.The company’s presence at Bitcoin MENA follows a landmark year for its platform and community. Platforms like Mining Race and its programs like Cores Racing have introduced new ways for users to engage with mining combining transparency, performance tracking, and gamified competition. These programs reflect Mining Grid’s commitment to building a more inclusive and knowledge-driven ecosystem.Rami Alsridi, Founder and CEO of Mining Grid, stated: “The Bitcoin conversation in the Middle East has matured. We’re seeing governments move from exploration to execution, financial institutions assess Bitcoin holdings, and investors recognize the region’s energy and infrastructure advantages. Mining Grid is here to support that shift with transparent, scalable solutions built for collaboration and growth.”Solaiman Al-Rifai, Founder and Board Member, added: “Our focus has always been on building community and making mining more accessible. With platforms like Mining Race, we’re helping users engage with Bitcoin in a way that’s transparent, and rewarding. Bitcoin MENA is the perfect space to expand those conversations and spark new collaborations.”Mining Grid’s participation reinforces its role as a catalyst for awareness, community development, and industry cooperation across the Middle East.

