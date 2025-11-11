Syskit Launches Workspace Reviews to Mitigate Growing AI Security Risks in Microsoft 365 Environments

Iva Erceg, Chief Product Officer at Syskit Workspace Reviews Dashboard in Syskit Point

Syskit launches Workspace Reviews to address AI security risks in Microsoft 365, offering comprehensive governance beyond traditional access controls.

With AI systems that can access and synthesize information across entire environments, organizations need governance that goes beyond permissions to address the full spectrum of data security risks.” — Iva Erceg

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syskit , a leading provider of the governance and security platform for Microsoft 365, announced the launch of Workspace Reviews . This comprehensive governance solution addresses a critical blind spot: the growing security risks organizations face when deploying AI tools in Microsoft 365 environments where sensitive data can be inadvertently exposed or misused."What we're seeing in practice is that these governance problems existed all along, but AI has fundamentally changed the risk equation," said Iva Erceg, Chief Product Officer at Syskit. "Previously, someone would have had to access files to expose sensitive information manually. We developed Workspace Reviews to give organizations comprehensive control over not just who has access, but also sharing settings, sensitivity labels, and workspace sprawl before AI can amplify these risks."Beyond Traditional Access ReviewsUnlike conventional access reviews that focus solely on user permissions, Workspace Reviews provide a health check for the entire M365 environment. The solution addresses critical gaps in governance approaches by reviewing workspace privacy settings, sensitivity labels, sharing links, and inactive workspaces in a single automated process."Traditional access reviews were designed for a simpler time when we only needed to worry about who had access to what," said Iva Erceg, CPO at Syskit. "Today's reality is far more complex. With AI systems that can access and synthesize information across entire environments, organizations need governance that goes beyond permissions to address the full spectrum of data security risks."The AI Readiness ChallengeThe announcement comes as organizations face mounting regulatory pressure around AI deployment. Colorado's AI Act, which took effect in February 2025, imposes penalties of up to $20,000 per violation for improper governance of AI. In contrast, the EU AI Act carries fines of up to €35 million or 7% of the company's global turnover for non-compliance. With over half of U.S. states now enacting AI-related legislation, improperly governed data can lead to AI systems inadvertently exposing sensitive information, creating both compliance violations and unreliable outputs that put organizations at significant financial and reputational risk.Key challenges addressed by Workspace Reviews include:1. Data Sprawl Control: Automatically identifying and managing inactive workspaces that create security blind spots,2. Oversharing Prevention: Detecting and remedying risky sharing configurations, including "anyone" links and excessive external access,3. Sensitivity Validation: Ensuring proper classification and protection of sensitive data before AI systems can interact with it,4. Delegated Governance: Empowering workspace owners to make security decisions with guided, recommendation-driven tasks.Measurable Impact Through AutomationThe solution includes an Insights Dashboard that provides concrete metrics on risk reduction, allowing IT teams to demonstrate the impact of their governance strategies. Syskit's internal data shows that organizations using delegated governance approaches see significantly higher completion rates for governance tasks compared to traditional manual review processes."The manual approach to governance simply doesn't scale in today's environment," added Erceg. "Organizations need solutions that can automate the heavy lifting while empowering the right people to make informed decisions about their data."AvailabilityOrganizations can experience Workspace Reviews through Syskit Point's 21-day free trial , allowing IT teams to test the governance capabilities in their own Microsoft 365 environment. For organizations seeking a tailored evaluation, Syskit also offers personalized demos that showcase how Workspace Reviews address specific governance challenges and AI readiness requirements.About SyskitSyskit is a leading provider of governance, security, and management solutions for Microsoft 365 environments. Trusted by organizations worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, Syskit helps IT teams maintain secure, compliant, and well-managed digital workspaces. For more information, visit www.syskit.com

Workspace Reviews - Control Permissions and Secure M365

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.