Salsa Kings® Offers Beginner to Advanced Salsa Classes in Doral for Passionate Dancers

A leading Miami-based dance studio provides salsa classes in Doral for all skill levels, focusing on connection, community, and fun.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salsa Kings®, a leading Latin dance academy serving South Florida since 1998, offers comprehensive salsa classes in Doral for dancers of all skill levels. The studio provides group and private salsa lessons at its Wizards of Ecom location on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7:30 PM, addressing the needs of Latin dance enthusiasts in Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

Social dance environments offer opportunities for community connection and physical activity. According to research on dance and health, salsa dancing contributes to physical, mental, and spiritual wellness while adding energy and fun to daily life. Salsa Kings focuses on creating accessible dance instruction that serves both beginners taking their first steps and advanced dancers refining their technique.

The Doral location operates within a structured class schedule that accommodates various skill levels. Instructors at the studio bring years of professional dance experience, with many having performed in the United States and internationally. The teaching approach emphasizes both technical skill development and partner connection, recognizing that Latin dance serves as a means of social interaction and community building.

"The classes are really fun, the environment is welcoming, and the instructors are amazing," said Kalyna, a student at Salsa Kings. "They host workshops, provide instructor training, and even give students opportunities to perform and compete."

Students attending classes at the Doral location can expect instruction from experienced dancers who have dedicated their careers to Latin dance education. The studio maintains a welcoming atmosphere designed to reduce the intimidation often associated with joining dance classes. No prior dance experience is required, and students without partners can be paired with other class participants.

The curriculum at Salsa Kings covers beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. Classes focus on fundamental salsa techniques while incorporating instruction on partner dynamics and connection. Students wear comfortable clothing suitable for movement and appropriate footwear for dancing.

Mr. Andres, Owner of Salsa Kings, has over 20 years of experience in salsa and the dance industry. His approach prioritizes making salsa accessible to everyone, particularly beginners, through a welcoming environment where students can experience the joy of Latin dance regardless of their background or skill level.

"Absolutely loved my salsa lessons! The vibe is amazing—full of energy, laughter, and great music," said Alejandro R., a student at the Doral location. "If you want to dance, have a blast, and meet awesome people, this is the place! Doral location represents 305 🔥💃🕺"

The studio operates under the leadership of Andres Fernandez and a dedicated team including Lester Castillo, Pablo Peña, and Galo Paredes. Each team member brings specialized expertise in student development, energy, and creativity to the instruction process.

Salsa Kings serves Latin dance enthusiasts across multiple locations in South Florida, including:

• Cities: Miami, Weston, Miramar, Doral, Homestead, and Kendall

• Counties: Miami-Dade County and Broward County

The academy maintains five studio locations throughout South Florida, with plans for expansion to a sixth location to increase accessibility and convenience for dancers across Florida.

"Absolutely love the new Salsa Kings location in Doral! The instructors are amazing—super friendly and talented," said Jose V. "The classes are fun, energetic, and perfect for all skill levels."

Beyond regular classes, Salsa Kings provides additional opportunities for students through workshops, VIP events, dance groups, and a yearly Salsa Cruise. These programs complement the core instruction and foster community connections among students.

Private salsa lessons and private salsa classes are available for students seeking individualized instruction. These one-on-one sessions allow for personalized attention and customized curriculum based on individual goals and skill development needs.

Students interested in salsa classes in Doral, FL can contact Salsa Kings at +1 305-553-0555 or visit https://salsakings.com/ for class schedules and registration information. Additional resources are available at https://salsakings.com/blog/.

About Salsa Kings

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Kendall Latin Dance Studio:

10549 SW 109th Ct,

Miami, FL 33176

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4STcQ87Hw5dSs9fC6

Weston Latin Dance Studio:

16646 Saddle Club Rd.

Weston, FL 33326

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Sepc1bnd382kWhrVA

Homestead Latin Dance Studio:

112 N Krome Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/MSffTLY4Z9e4nMEX8

Doral Latin Dance Studio:

8260 NW 27th St. #408

Doral, FL 33122

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/6GjXkDb1gx1xyPXi9

Miramar Latin Dance Studio:

11647 Red Rd.

Miramar, FL 33025

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/DWdC2u63M8jJe2NR7

