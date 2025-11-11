meed to Showcase Universal, App-Less Loyalty Platform at DigiTech ASEAN, Driving Retail Innovation Across the Region

meed will be at Digitech ASEAN 2025 Partner with meed - add meed as a solution for your independent retail clients

HONG KONG, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- meed , the universal, AI-powered loyalty layer, today announced its participation in DigiTech ASEAN 2025 , the premier event for digital technology and innovation in Bangkok. The company will be demonstrating its groundbreaking platform that enables businesses to launch a loyalty program in under 1 minute while providing consumers with a single, app-less wallet for all their rewards.At the event, meed will actively seek to connect with both forward-thinking retailers and potential channel resellers across Southeast Asia. The platform’s unique “universal” approach solves the critical industry problem of loyalty program fragmentation, offering a seamless alternative to the clutter of individual apps and physical stamp cards that overwhelm consumers and deliver poor ROI for businesses."ASEAN is a powerhouse of independent retail and digital adoption, making it a perfect market for the meed solution," said Phil Ingram, Founder and CEO of meed. "We're seeing incredible organic demand from over 60 countries, proving that both businesses and consumers are desperate for a smarter way to connect. At DigiTech ASEAN, we're excited to show retailers how they can gain enterprise-grade loyalty capabilities in seconds, and we're looking for reseller partners who want to lead this revolution in their local markets."Visitors to the meed booth at K15 can experience a live demo of the platform’s frictionless onboarding and see how it creates a unified loyalty experience. The meed team will be available to discuss the recently launched Global Reseller Programme , which offers partners the tools and support to deploy meed’s technology within their own networks and client bases.Event Details:What: DigiTech ASEAN 2025Where: IMPACT Exhibition CentreWhen: 19 - 21 NovemberBooth: K15About meed:meed is building the universal, AI-powered loyalty layer for retail. Its platform allows any business to launch a sophisticated loyalty program in under one minute, with no technical skills, while giving consumers a single, app-less wallet to manage all their stamps and rewards. With over 300 organic business sign-ups from 60+ countries, meed is proving that the future of loyalty is unified, intelligent, and demand-driven.

