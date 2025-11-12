Cloudify Announces Free Webinar: 'From Miscommunication to Collaboration: Building the Bridge Between Sales & Finance'

Webinar

Practical strategies to align sales and finance teams for seamless revenue growth – November 28, 2025 at UK- 8:30 AM | AEST- 7:30 PM | NZDT- 9:30 PM

COPENHAGEN, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudify , a leading provider of intelligent integration and automation solutions for sales, finance, and operations teams, today announced a live, complimentary webinar titled “From Miscommunication to Collaboration: Building the Bridge Between Sales & Finance.”The session will take place on Friday, November 28, 2025, at UK- 8:30 AM | AEST- 7:30 PM | NZDT- 9:30 PM , and is open for free registration via cloudify.biz/webinar 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬Across growing businesses, sales and finance teams often struggle with siloed systems, inconsistent data, and manual reporting. Cloudify’s internal research found that 84% of companies see disconnected data as a top challenge to collaboration, 63% report delayed invoicing due to manual reconciliation, and 45% note that poor payment visibility impacts customer renewals.These operational gaps can cause revenue leakage, compliance issues, and missed growth opportunities.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧During the session, Abhishek Malhiyan, Senior Project Manager at Cloudify with over eight years of SaaS product-management experience, will share actionable insights on:1. Breaking Down Data Silos – How to connect deal data, credit checks, and invoicing in real time to avoid conflicting reports.2.Automating Manual Workflows – Identifying high-impact automation opportunities that reduce reconciliation time by up to 70%.3.Real-Time System Integration – Leveraging integrations to stop revenue leaks and improve visibility across teams.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝This session is ideal for Sales Leaders, Finance Leaders, CFOs, and RevOps professionals seeking to align sales and finance operations through automation and connected systems.𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬Attendees who register will receive post-event access to:- The full webinar recording- Templates and frameworks discussed in the session- Additional resources to improve cross-department collaborationRegister now at: https://cloudify.biz/webinar 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐲Cloudify is a Copenhagen-based platform that helps businesses connect systems and automate workflows between CRMs, accounting software, and other business tools. By simplifying complex integrations, Cloudify enables teams to reduce manual work, eliminate data silos, and focus on growth.Trusted by hundreds of SMBs and mid-market firms globally, Cloudify is redefining how businesses connect their sales and finance ecosystems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.