LeasePlan Emirates launches leasing option for Tesla vehicles in the UAE

LeasePlan Emirates offers Tesla leasing

LeasePlan Emirates now offers an exciting and exclusive new leasing option for Tesla customers through the Tesla UAE website, for the Model 3 and Model Y.

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeasePlan Emirates, a leading mobility and car leasing company present in the UAE since 2006, with Solutions+ as the majority shareholder, launched an exciting new leasing option for Tesla customers who prefer leasing instead of buying for the first time. UAE residents can visit the Tesla UAE website, www.tesla.com/en_ae, and choose the leasing option available for the Model 3 and Model Y, available only through LeasePlan Emirates. The leasing option includes Roadside Assistance and full comprehensive insurance for a hassle-free experience.

Mr. Ajay Narain, Managing Director of LeasePlan Emirates, said that the new leasing product will contribute significantly to the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy by making it easier for UAE residents to drive an EV and reduce emissions.

On November 8th Tesla hosted a launch event at the Tesla Centre Dubai to promote the new leasing product. Going forward Tesla and LeasePlan staff will be available to give more information on both the Tesla vehicles and the leasing product.

