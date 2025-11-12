Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Patient Intravenous (IV) Monitoring Market to Reach $3.66 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Patient Intravenous (IV) Monitoring Global Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Patient Intravenous (IV) Monitoring Market Through 2025?

The market size for remote patient intravenous (IV) monitoring, enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI), has seen substantial growth recently. The projected growth from $1.39 billion in 2024 to $1.69 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. This monumental growth in the historic period is credited to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating long-term infusions, transition from inpatient to outpatient infusion centers, advancement in oncology and immunology biologic therapies. Additional factors include adopting remote care models in the wake of the pandemic and the growing need for remote oversight due to nurse-staffing shortfalls.

The market for remote patient intravenous monitoring enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) is anticipated to witness a significant surge over the coming years, reaching a value of $3.67 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. The expansion in the estimated period is due to factors like the broadening of home hospital programs and coverage, continual growth of specialty infusion drugs particularly for oncology and autoimmune disease, enduring nursing workforce deficiencies and overwork, incentives related to value-based care focusing on safety and results, and changes in payer policies for adequate home infusions. The forecast period is set to exhibit key trends including computer vision-centric detection of infiltration and extravasation, multispectral optical detection of tissue changes at the cannula site, edge AI on sensor patches for device-specific analytics, predictive analytics models for air occlusion in line and flow aberrations, and e-health record interoperability through fast healthcare interoperability resources application programming interfaces.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Patient Intravenous (IV) Monitoring Market?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced remote patient intravenous (IV) monitoring market is likely to experience significant growth with the expansive rise of telehealth services. Telehealth, a healthcare delivery method employing digital communication methods for remote medical consultation, monitoring and treatment, has seen massive uptake due to regulatory shifts and reimbursement strategies induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors have made virtual healthcare fiscally viable and conveniently available to both patients and providers. The AI-enhanced remote patient IV monitoring further boosts telehealth services by facilitating continuous, remote IV therapy tracking of patients. It also supplies crucial insights to healthcare personnel through early detection of complications, while synergizing seamlessly with virtual care platforms to ensure quick responses, improved patient security, and efficient handling of in-home and outpatient care. For example, FAIR Health Inc., a non-profit organization based in the US, revealed that the utilization of national telehealth rose by 7.3% from 5.5% to 5.9% between December 2022 and January 2023. Therefore, the ever-growing telehealth services are fueling the growth of the AI-enhanced remote patient IV monitoring market. Next is the propagation of wearable health technologies which is anticipated to spur the growth of the AI-enhanced remote patient IV monitoring market. Wearable health technologies, including smartwatches and fitness monitors, keep track of health metrics in real-time. The user base of these devices is on the rise due to the growing consciousness towards personal health, as individuals actively engage in health monitoring and seek tools that provide immediate health updates. The usage of such wearables facilitates remote patient IV monitoring via constant collection and analyzing of real-time physiological data to detect irregularities and personalize IV treatment without the need for physical supervision. For instance, nearly USD 15 million was invested by the NIHR and UKRI in 10 projects aimed at creating wearable technologies to support disabled or frail individuals, as per the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library records in April 2025. Thus, the expansion of wearable health technologies is catalyzing the growth of the AI-enhanced remote patient IV monitoring market.

Which Players Dominate The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Patient Intravenous (IV) Monitoring Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Patient Intravenous (IV) Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Baxter International Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Terumo Corporation

• Nipro Corporation

• Epic Systems Corporation

• ICU Medical Inc.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Patient Intravenous (IV) Monitoring Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The artificial intelligence (ai)-enhanced remote patient intravenous (iv) monitoringmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Patients

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Patient Monitoring Devices, Sensors And Infusion Pumps, Communication Devices, Data Storage Systems

2) By Software: Predictive Analytics Software, Clinical Decision Support Software, Remote Monitoring Software, Data Management Software

3) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Education Services, Remote Monitoring Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Remote Patient Intravenous (IV) Monitoring Market?

In 2024, North America topped the list as the leading region in the global market for AI-enhanced remote patient IV monitoring, with the Asia-Pacific region predicted to experience the most rapid expansion during the forecasted period. The report on the AI-enhanced remote patient IV monitoring market comprises coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

