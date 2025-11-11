BPX driving up to 300% ROI on S/4HANA Implementations with SAP Signavio, WalkMe and BTP

BPX drives up to 300% ROI on SAP S/4HANA with SAP Signavio, WalkMe & BTP consulting—delivering measurable, intelligent, cloud-powered transformation.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Process Xperts (BPX), a world-class organization specializing in business process consulting and digital transformation, has achieved unexpected success in securing up to 300% ROI on SAP S/4HANA implementations by integrated activities with SAP Signavio, 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲 , and 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝗧𝗣 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 . Powerful process intelligence and solid cloud innovation assures measurable transformation results for companies worldwide.When paired with SAP Signavio consulting services, BPX helps organizations map, analyze, and improve end-to-end business processes before and after S/4HANA migration. This gives clients clarity and agility during every phase of the transformation. The WalkMe consulting services layer advances digital employee experience even further through guided digital workflows. Effectively, the SAP BTP consultants at BPX layer in automation, analytics, and extensions increase operational efficiency and drive sustained ROI after implementation.According to Nikhil Agarwal, Founder of BPX, "Most 𝗦/𝟰𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗔 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 fail not because of technology, but because of lack of process visibility and low user adoption. By combining SAP Signavio's process intelligence, WalkMe's digital adoption solutions, and SAP BTP cloud innovation, we create methodology to align design, execution and ultimately value realization. And the proof is in the results; faster go-lives, smarter decisions, and as much as 300% ROI on transformation investments."BPX's methodology supports data-based transformation work, where the key role of process analytics, workflow optimization, and real-time visibility can accurately measure transformation success. BPX's SAP BTP development services assist businesses in developing scalable extensions and efficiently automating workflows that are integrated into SAP ecosystem.Rupal Agarwal, Co-founder of BPX, stated, "Enterprises today are in need of more than a technology refresh; they need transformation intelligence. Our integrated consulting practice with SAP Signavio, WalkMe, and SAP BTP integrates business analysis, process excellence and user enablement."BPX's blend of business process intelligence, digital adoption platforms, and cloud integration consulting enables clients to accelerate time-to-value and reduce rework. From design-led transformation blueprints to post-implementation optimization, from training to executive coaching, BPX provides assurance that every digital initiative translates into change for the business.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫BPX is a global consulting firm focused on business process management ( https://businessprocessxperts.com/business-process-management-bpm-consulting/ ), workflow automation, and digital transformation leveraging platforms such as SAP Signavio ( https://businessprocessxperts.com/sap-signavio/ ), WalkMe and SAP BTP. BPX drives operational excellence and maximizes the ROI of every transformation effort through its process-first approach.Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc8idSiYmaI Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585002/BPX_Logo.jpg SOURCE : https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bpx-driving-up-to-300-roi-on-s4hana-implementations-with-sap-signavio-walkme-and-btp-302603809.html

