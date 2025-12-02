BPX Enhances Enterprise Efficiency with WalkMe’s Process Analytics and Digital Process Visibility

BPX has integrated WalkMe’s analytics and visibility tools to deliver deeper business insights, greater operational transparency, and data-driven performance.

Elevating Business Processes As a SAP Signavio Certified Partner.” — Nikhil Agarwal

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPX (Business Process Xperts) has added WalkMe's process analytics and digital process visibility solutions to its service portfolio in a strategic effort to give organizations more business insights and make their operations more transparent. This partnership shows how serious BPX is about using data-driven intelligence to improve workflow and boost company performance.Process analytics WalkMe gives businesses useful information about how users behave, how processes flow, and how applications are used, which helps them find problems and enhance productivity. Companies may now get a real-time understanding of how their employees use digital tools by using software usage analytics and digital process visibility. This closes the gap between people, processes, and technology.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ BPX wants to help organizations get the most out of their digital investments by finding hidden process bottlenecks and chances to automate. Companies can get a new level of business process information, which lets them make smart decisions and see measurable ROI in all departments.Nikhil Agarwal, the founder of Business Process Xperts, said, "At BPX, we believe that data-driven process insights are the foundation of enterprise transformation. By combining process analytics WalkMe with our knowledge of how to improve workflows, we help businesses turn raw data into useful information that makes sure every process helps the business succeed."BPX's consultants are helping businesses smoothly add 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲'𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 to their operational ecosystem. When businesses focus on digital process visibility, they can see all of their workflows from start to finish and get a clear view of how well their processes are performing. Management teams can make quick decisions, find flaws in processes, and push for change in a digital environment when they have this level of access."Our goal is to help businesses build operations that are strong and data-driven," says Rupal Agarwal, co-founder of BPX. "Process analytics WalkMe is a great fit for BPX's goal of making workflows better by using process intelligence, automation, and getting users more involved."Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ As businesses go through complicated digital changes, it's important to know how employees and technologies work together. BPX uses 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲'𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 to let leaders see how users move through an application, figure out how many people are using it, and find patterns that affect efficiency. With this level of business process intelligence, companies can achieve workflow optimization, cut down on training time, and get people to use digital tools more.The integration also adds to BPX's other consulting services, which include workflow optimization and software usage analytics. This makes sure that all of BPX's services work together to achieve operational excellence. BPX helps companies build long-lasting systems for ongoing development by combining insights about people with analysis of processes.This initiative is another step towards BPX's goal of giving clients measurable value by combining cutting-edge process technologies with in-depth consulting knowledge. The company's experience in a wide range of fields means that each WalkMe deployment is customized to fit the client's specific process environment. This helps organizations expand faster and reach their strategic goals.BPX continues to be the best in 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 and digital transformation consulting. Its main services are process analytics, workflow optimization, and digital process visibility.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX) is a global consulting firm that focuses on business process intelligence, workflow optimization, process analytics WalkMe, and digital process visibility. BPX has been helping organizations achieve excellence for more than 12 years in 12 countries. They do this by software usage analytics and technology-driven process optimization solutions.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

