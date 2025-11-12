Bed-Exit Warning Robot Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bed-Exit Warning Robot Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Bed-Exit Warning Robot Market Size And Growth?

The bed-exit warning robots market has seen a significant surge in recent times. Its size is projected to expand from $1.33 billion in 2024 to $1.55 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. Factors driving this growth during the historical period include a heightened need for patient monitoring in medical institutions, a rise in the use of fall prevention systems, increasing healthcare expenditure, a growing elderly population, and a surge in the occurrence of chronic conditions.

Expectations are high for the bed-exit warning robot market, with projections pointing to rapid growth in the coming years. The market is predicted to swell to a value of $2.81 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This predicted growth in the forecast period might be the result of many factors such as the increase in the implementation of AI-supported observing solutions, a growing emphasis on home healthcare, increased financial backing towards smart hospital infrastructure, expansion of elder care facilities, and heightened government initiatives promoting patient safety. Key trends in the forecast period incorporate progress in sensor systems, the introduction of innovative wearable monitoring gadgets, advancements in AI-enabled fall detection, R&D efforts in healthcare robotics, and the inclusion of IoT-supported alert systems.

Download a free sample of the bed-exit warning robot market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28957&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Bed-Exit Warning Robot Market?

The growth of the bed-exit warning robot market size is anticipated to be fuelled by the increasing demand for in-home medical services. In-home medical services are essentially healthcare and medical support delivered straight to a patient's home, encompassing elements like nursing, therapy, and management of diseases. This escalating need for in-home services is largely driven by the aging population, who find home-based healthcare to be more comfortable, convenient, and conducive for constant monitoring of ongoing health conditions. The role of the bed-exit warning robot in this context is to alert caregivers when patients try to get out of bed unsafely, thereby preventing falls, ensuring prompt assistance, and facilitating round-the-clock monitoring of elderly or mobility-challenged individuals. For instance, data by the Department of Health and Human Services, a government body in the United States, showed that in 2024, close to 1 million enrollees made use of remote patient monitoring, reflecting a 27% surge from 2023. Consequently, the growing preference for in-home medical services is steering the expansion of the bed-exit warning robot market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Bed-Exit Warning Robot Market?

Major players in the Bed-Exit Warning Robot Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medline Industries LP

• Stryker Corp.

• Baxter International Inc.

• CareView Communications Inc.

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

• Tunstall Healthcare Group Limited

• Stanley Healthcare

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc.

• Ascom Holding AG

• ArjoHuntleigh AB

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Bed-Exit Warning Robot Sector?

Prominent businesses operating in the bed-exit warning robot market are working towards innovative solutions such as real-time fall prevention alerts to bolster patient safety and facilitate immediate caregiver response. This real-time system persistently tracks a patient’s activity and immediately alerts caregivers or initiates automated safeguarding measures if there's a risk of a potential bed exit or fall. An example of such an innovation is shown by Tochtech Technologies Inc., a digital healthcare organization from Canada. In September 2025, they rolled out an AI-powered predictive bed exit function for their award-winning Toch Sleepsense device to foresee patient movements and minimize the risk of falls. This provides caregivers with key preemptive warnings before a patient leaves the bed, thus facilitating prompt intervention and considerably lowering fall hazards. This unobtrusive, real-time solution maximizes safety and facilitates superior care by monitoring sleep patterns, vital signs, and movements without disturbing the patient. Its objective is to revolutionize eldercare by preventing injuries, improving response speed, and enhancing overall wellness via smart, data-driven understandings.

How Is The Bed-Exit Warning Robot Market Segmented?

The bed-exit warning robotmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pressure Sensor-Based, Infrared Sensor-Based, Camera-Based, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Home Care, Rehabilitation Centers, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Adults, Pediatrics, Elderly

Subsegments:

1) By Pressure Sensor-Based: Capacitive Pressure Sensors, Resistive Pressure Sensors, Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors

2) By Infrared Sensor-Based: Active Infrared Sensors, Passive Infrared Sensors, Dual Infrared Sensors

3) By Camera-Based: Monochrome Cameras, Color Cameras, Depth-Sensing Cameras

4) By Other Product Types: Ultrasonic Sensors, Radio Frequency Identification Sensors, Thermal Imaging Sensors

View the full bed-exit warning robot market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bed-exit-warning-robot-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Bed-Exit Warning Robot Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for bed-exit warning robots. However, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The bed-exit warning robot market report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bed-Exit Warning Robot Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Lane Departure Warning System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lane-departure-warning-system-global-market-report

Smart Bed Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-bed-global-market-report

Robot End Effector Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robot-end-effector-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.