Ventilation System Market 2026 Improving Indoor Air Quality Across Commercial Infrastructure

Ventilation System Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Ventilation System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $35.24 billion in 2025 to $38.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ventilation System market is dominated by a mix of global HVAC leaders and regional manufacturers that compete on energy efficiency, product innovation, and regulatory compliance. Companies are increasingly focusing on smart ventilation technologies, energy recovery integration, IoT-enabled monitoring, and sustainable system designs to strengthen their market position and meet evolving environmental standards. Strategic investments in green building solutions, expansion into emerging economies, and partnerships with construction and infrastructure developers are shaping competitive dynamics. Understanding this competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking expansion opportunities, technology collaborations, and long-term strategic growth within the evolving ventilation systems industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Ventilation System Market Growth?

According to our research, Daikin Industries Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The Air Conditioning division of the company is completely involved in the ventilation system market, provides customers with comfortable spaces. Solutions extend even to the unique spaces of hospitals and kitchens as Daikin continues to meet the needs of various climates around the world.

How Concentrated Is the Ventilation System Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmented reflects the industry’s high entry barriers, driven by region-specific building regulations, varied climate requirements, customization needs, and the presence of numerous small and mid-sized manufacturers catering to local demand. As global focus intensifies on energy efficiency, smart building integration, and indoor air quality compliance, consolidation, strategic alliances, and technology-driven differentiation are expected to gradually enhance the competitive positioning of major multinational vendors while preserving regional competition.

• Leading companies include:

o Daikin Industries Ltd. (5%)

o Carrier Global Corporation (4%)

o Johnson Controls International plc (4%)

o Trane Technologies plc (4%)

o Systemair AB (2%)

o Greenheck Fan Corporation (1%)

o FläktGroup Holding GmbH (1%)

o EBM‑Papst Group (1%)

o Midea Group Co. Ltd. (1%)

o LG Electronics Inc. (1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Carrier Global Corporation; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Enertech Global LLC; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Vaillant Group; Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG; Greenheck Fan Corporation; Johnson Controls International plc; Honeywell International Inc.; CaptiveAire Systems Inc.; Nortek Air Solutions LLC; Twin City Fan & Blower Company; Ortech Industries Inc.; Nu-Air Ventilation Systems Inc.; Systemair AB; Reversomatic Manufacturing Ltd.; Canadian Blower Corporation Ltd.; Lennox International Inc.; Canarm Ltd.; Soler & Palau Ventilation Group; RenewAire LLC; Zitrón S.A.; and Broan-NuTone LLC. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Panasonic Holdings Corporation; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Carrier Global Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; LG Electronics Inc.; Zhejiang Langdi Group Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Shuntong Electric Co., Ltd.; Zhaoqing Haihui Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.; Quietaire Corporation; System Fan Co., Ltd.; Alfa Fans Pvt. Ltd.; Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.; Chuan Fan Electric Co., Ltd.; Pelonis Technologies, Inc.; Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd.; Paul's Fan Company Ltd.; Midea Group Co., Ltd.; Johnson Controls International plc; Twin City Fan & Blower Company; Greenheck Fan Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; Zhongshan Aden Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.; Suzhou Mia Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.; Beijing Holtop Air Conditioning Co., Ltd.; Shandong Beideli HVAC Equipment Co., Ltd.; Eco Air Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Praan, Inc.; Systemair India Pvt. Ltd.; DNAir Airconditioning Pvt. Ltd.; Sudha Ventilating Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Himpel Co., Ltd.; Daehan Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Chungwoo C&T Co., Ltd.; Fanzic Co., Ltd.; and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Daikin Industries Ltd.; Carrier Global Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; LG Electronics Inc.; and Johnson Controls International plc. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: ALNOR Ventilation Systems Ltd.; Bluevent Air Systems Sp. z o.o.; Vent-Ex Sp. z o.o.; Entalpia Europe Sp. z o.o.; and Komfovent UAB are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Midea Group Co., Ltd.; Carrier Global Corporation; Trane Technologies plc; and Daikin Industries Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Energy-efficient heat recovery ventilation systems at leverage advanced heat exchange technologies, optimized airflow management, and integrated control features.

• Example: Panasonic Intelli-Balance Elite and Elite Plus series energy recovery ventilators (September 2025) to deliver continuous fresh air with minimized energy loss, enhanced comfort consistency, and simplified compliance with residential ventilation standards.

• These innovations provide low-energy, comfort-optimized, and sustainability-driven ventilation solutions.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching energy-efficient and smart ventilation products to strengthen market position

• Enhancing business capabilities through divestitures

• Focusing on strategic acquisitions to expand market presence

• Leveraging digital service platforms, predictive maintenance tools

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