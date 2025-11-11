Music Feeds People: 'unworry' Turns Spotify Streams Into Meals for Families in Need

Streams For Meals by unworry

Through the Streams for Meals campaign, "unworry" is turning everyday Spotify listening into real meals for people who need them most.

Music can’t fix the economy, but it can feed hope — one play at a time.” — Bradley Markham (unworry)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if simply pressing play could help feed someone in need? That’s the idea behind " unworry ", the music project of songwriter and producer Bradley Markham.With the new “ Streams for Meals ” initiative — and a featured Spotify playlist of the same name — unworry is inviting listeners to turn streams into tangible change.For every 50 Spotify plays of his music, Markham will donate the cost of one meal to Feeding America, turning everyday listening into a simple act of care.Across the country, food banks are facing record demand as grocery prices, housing costs, and healthcare premiums rise faster than wages. Feeding America reports that nearly one in eight Americans now turns to its network for support — including millions of children.“Music can’t fix the economy, but it can feed hope — one play at a time.” Markham said. “Music moves people — and movement creates change. We can all use what we have to make a difference.”Feeding America’s CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, spoke to the power of collective action in a statement, noting, “Our individual actions may seem small, but together they become a powerful movement that can change history.”Markham wrote, produced, and distributed the 25 newly released songs of unworry himself, giving him full royalty control — and the ability to use his art for something bigger than charts or sales.“I grew up in a place where a lot of people struggled to make ends meet and put food on the table,” Markham said. “Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from — especially not kids.”Spanning country, R&B, and rock, Streams for Meals by unworry invites listeners everywhere to join the movement: each play helps fund a meal through Feeding America. The collection’s mix of styles means there’s something for everyone to enjoy — music that makes giving back as easy as pressing play.“Spotify pays artists,” Markham said. “I’m just passing that forward. You don’t have to donate money or buy anything — just listen, and it helps feed someone.”“It’s a different kind of fundraiser — one powered by listening — and proof that small actions can create big change,” he added.How to Help:🎧 Listen and save the featured playlist: https://StreamsForMeals.com 💚 Follow unworry on Spotify (search “unworry”)🔁 Share the campaign: #StreamsForMeals #50Plays1Meal #unworrymusicAbout unworry / Bradley Markham:Bradley Markham is an Austin-based songwriter, producer, and performer who releases music under the name unworry. By independently creating and distributing his work, Markham has built a model where art directly fuels impact. His “Streams for Meals” initiative donates one meal through Feeding America for every 50 Spotify plays — turning the simple act of listening into an act of care.A Stanford graduate who wrote an honors thesis on digital music distribution, Markham previously built a career in digital strategy and product marketing, including work with leading technology companies. That experience now informs the thoughtful, purpose-driven vision behind unworry — blending creativity, empathy, and innovation in equal measure.

Streams For Meals By unworry: 50 Spotify Plays = 1 Meal Donated To Those In Need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.