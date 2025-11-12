Comprehensive Report on the Automated Optometry Equipment Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automated Optometry Equipment Market Through 2025?

The market for automated optometry equipment has seen robust growth in recent years. The market, which stood at $2.95 billion in 2024, is forecast to reach $3.24 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The impressive growth during the past period was fueled by the increased incidence of eye conditions like myopia and hyperopia, heightened demand for early diagnosis of ocular diseases, wider acceptance of digital refraction systems, growth in urban healthcare facilities, and a greater emphasis by the government on vision screening initiatives.

The market size for automated optometry equipment is projected to witness substantial increase in the forthcoming years, expected to reach $4.64 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Several factors contribute towards this potential upsurge in the forecast period, which includes the growing influence of telehealth and remote diagnostics, augmented healthcare expenditure in evolving markets, an increased need for precise and automated eye examinations, the proliferation of corporate vision wellness programs, and the escalating use of non-intrusive diagnostic instruments. Key trends anticipated to shape the market during the forecast period involve technological advancements in AI-driven eye screening, innovative strides in portable and handheld autorefractors, progress in unified diagnostic platforms, research and advancements in non-contact tonometry, and the digital evolution of optometry workflows.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Automated Optometry Equipment Market?

The surge in vision-related health conditions is forecasted to fuel the expansion of the automated optometry equipment market. These issues encompass medical complications that obstruct clear vision, such as issues with the eyes, optic nerve, or brain's visual processing. The increasing number of vision-related disorders can be attributed to the graying population, with elderly individuals being more susceptible to ailments like cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration. Automated optometry tools facilitate the management of these disorders by permitting early recognition, precise diagnosis, and effective supervision, thus enhancing patient prognosis and diminishing the likelihood of drastic vision impairment. For instance, the UK-based Royal National Institute of Blind People declared in June 2024 that, as of March 2023, there were 322,638 registered blind and partially sighted people, with 268,500 registered in England. Consequently, the escalating frequency of vision-related issues is driving the growth of the automated optometry equipment market.

Which Players Dominate The Automated Optometry Equipment Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Automated Optometry Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Canon Inc.

• EssilorLuxottica

• Alcon Inc.

• AMETEK Inc.

• Hoya Corporation

• Carl Zeiss Meditec Aktiengesellschaft

• Topcon Corporation

• HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

• Huvitz Co. Ltd.

• Keeler Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Automated Optometry Equipment Market In The Future?

The automated optometry equipment market's leading firms are prioritizing the creation of innovative glaucoma therapies such as direct selective laser trabeculoplasty. The goal is to improve the availability of treatment, streamline procedures, and ensure safer and more accurate results for patients. Direct selective laser trabeculoplasty is a glaucoma treatment which uses a specific machine to emit precise laser beams to a certain section of the eye, negating the need for specialist lenses or manual targeting. An example is the pharmaceutical and medical device firm Alcon, based in Switzerland, who in February 2025 announced the full commercial release of the Voyager Direct selective laser trabeculoplasty apparatus in the United States. This system— the first and only direct selective laser trabeculoplasty device in the market—features an automated process which can deliver 120 exact laser pulses without the requirement for a gonio lens or manual alignment. The clinical benefits of direct selective laser trabeculoplasty are clear, as it effectively manages intraocular pressure. Besides, with its excellent safety credentials and minor risk of complications, the device is a crucial step forward in glaucoma treatment.

Global Automated Optometry Equipment Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The automated optometry equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Autorefractors, Lensmeters, Phoropters, Tonometers, Retinal Cameras, Other Product Type

2) By Technology: Automated Technology, Semi-Automated Technology, Digital Technology, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems-Based Technology

3) By Application: Vision Testing, Diagnosis Of Eye Diseases, Surgical Procedures, Orthokeratology, Research And Clinical Studies

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Eye Clinics, Optometry Practices, Research Institutions, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Autorefractors: Desktop Autorefractors, Handheld Autorefractors, Tabletop Autorefractors

2) By Lensmeters: Manual Lensmeters, Digital Lensmeters

3) By Phoropters: Manual Phoropters, Digital Phoropters, Automated Phoropters

4) By Tonometers: Non Contact Tonometers, Contact Tonometers, Handheld Tonometers

5) By Retinal Cameras: Fundus Cameras, Scanning Laser Retinal Cameras, Handheld Retinal Cameras

6) By Other Product Type: Vision Screeners, Slit Lamps, Keratometers, Pachymeters

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Automated Optometry Equipment Market?

In the Automated Optometry Equipment Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the dominant region in the market for the year 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report encapsulates various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

