Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enhanced Remote Physiotherapy Market Size Worth $5.16 Billion by 2029

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enhanced Remote Physiotherapy Global Market Report 2025

In recent years, the market size for remote physiotherapy enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) has witnessed tremendous growth. The market, which is expected to expand from $1.69 billion in 2024 to $2.12 billion in 2025, will do so at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. Factors contributing to growth during the historic period include an increased incidence of chronic musculoskeletal conditions, a surge in demand for physiotherapy care at home, restricted availability of in-person consultation in remote regions, rising patient preference for convenience, and technological advancements in the field of telecommunications.

The market size of remote physiotherapy, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI), is predicted to experience substantial growth in the forthcoming years, with projections reaching $5.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. This predicted growth in the coming years is due to factors like the widening availability of high-speed internet and smartphones, increased consciousness about preventive physiotherapy care, a surge in the acceptance of telehealth, the necessity for scalable solutions for the aging demographic, and supportive policies from the government. Key trends expected during this forecast period involve the incorporation of generative AI for custom exercises, advancement in multi-sensor fusion for the analysis of movement, the growth of predictive analytics for recovery, increased use of gamification and virtual reality for user engagement, and the expansion of automated AI-driven clinical tools.

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced remote physiotherapy market is predicted to be fueled by escalating healthcare costs. The total sum of funds allocated to healthcare services such as medical treatments, equipment, facilities, and staff by governments, individuals, and private organizations is what constitutes healthcare expenditure. The increase in healthcare expenditure is attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases, necessitating prolonged, expensive treatments. This upsurge in healthcare expenditure bolsters the adaptation of AI-enhanced remote physiotherapy by permitting increased investment in sophisticated technologies, digital framework, and individualized rehabilitation solutions. The Office for National Statistics, a government department in the UK, reported in May 2024 that from 2022 to 2023, there was a 5.6% rise in total healthcare expenditure in nominal terms. This increase was noticeably faster compared to the 0.9% growth recorded in 2022. Consequently, the uptick in healthcare expenditure is fostering the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced remote physiotherapy market.

• Hinge Health Inc.

• Sword Health

• SPRY Inc.

• Kaia Health Technologies GmbH

• XRHealth Inc.

• Moterum Technologies Inc.

• Physitrack Group AB.

• MIRA REHAB LIMITED

• Band Connect Inc.

• CUREosity GmbH

Prominent firms in the AI-enhanced remote physiotherapy market are zeroing in on the creation of sophisticated solutions like AI-driven digital care assistants to boost patient involvement and recovery results. An AI-driven digital care assistant is a smart virtual companion using artificial intelligence to offer on-the-spot advice, inspiration, and personal feedback during physical therapy sessions. For example, in June 2023, Kaia Health, a digital therapeutics business based in the US, introduced Angela, the sector's inaugural AI-driven voice-based digital care assistant created to assist patients with in-home physiotherapy. This pioneering development aids users through voice interaction, providing immediate motivation, exercise instructions, and educational insights designed to meet individual needs. Integrated into Kaia Health’s AI-backed musculoskeletal (MSK) platform, it offers regular support from afar, maintaining a record of progress. The digital care assistant helps increase therapy compliance, improve rehabilitative results, and offer a more interactive, human-like digital physiotherapy experience.

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Therapy Type: Musculoskeletal, Neurological, Cardiopulmonary, Pediatric, Geriatric, Other Therapy Types

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By Application: Rehabilitation, Pain Management, Preventive Care, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End-Users

1) By Software: Virtual Therapy Platforms, Artificial Intelligence Analytics Software, Exercise Prescription Software, Patient Monitoring Software

2) By Hardware: Wearable Devices, Motion Sensors, Rehabilitation Robotics, Mobile Devices

3) By Services: Remote Consultation Services, Data Analysis Services, Therapy Session Management Services, Training And Support Services

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enhanced Remote Physiotherapy, North America emerged as the dominant region in the market for the specific year of 2024. Predictions indicate that Asia-Pacific will witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report thoroughly examines several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

