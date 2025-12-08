Performance Marketer Redefines Wealth Creation by Combining Growth Marketing with Cyprus Tax Optimization

Benjamin Samaey - Founder of Cyprus-Consult Cyprus-Consult Banner Facebook Taxes in Cyprus - Ayia Napa Photo

Belgian entrepreneur Benjamin Samaey helps business owners build wealth, automate growth, and protect profits with Cyprus tax optimization.

PAPHOS, PAPHOS, CYPRUS, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belgian entrepreneur and SEO Expert Benjamin Samaey is redefining how European business owners build and protect their wealth.

Through his websites Benjaminsamaey.com, Growth-Hero.com and Cyprus-Consult.com, Benjamin helps entrepreneurs across Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, ... And the United Kingdom grow their income through high-performance digital marketing, and keep more of it legally by leveraging Cyprus’s tax advantages.

With over a decade of hands-on experience in SEO, Google Ads, funnel building, and conversion optimization, Benjamin has helped dozens of brands increase leads, sales, and profitability across multiple markets. Now based in Cyprus, he combines his marketing expertise with practical tax-efficient structures to help others achieve financial freedom and international flexibility.

FROM PERFORMANCE TO PRESERVATION

After years of scaling businesses for clients throughout Europe, Benjamin recognized a recurring problem in the west... Many entrepreneurs grow revenue successfully and are working long hours, but lose a large portion of it to high taxes and/or inefficient setups.

“Making money online is no longer the challenge,” Benjamin explains. “We're living in a digital gold rush, and keeping your profits legally and using smart international structures is where true wealth and freedom begins. People should look into Cyprus Taxes”

That insight inspired the creation of Cyprus-Consult.com, a consultancy designed to help entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small business owners from Belgium, the Netherlands and basically Europe, but also the UK relocate or structure their companies in Cyprus, fully compliant with EU law. They offer one of the fastest Cyprus Company Formation services, fully remotely possible.

WHY CYPRUS IS THE SMART BASE FOR MODERN ENTREPRENEURS

Cyprus has become one of Europe’s most attractive locations for entrepreneurs seeking growth, lifestyle, and tax efficiency. Key benefits include:

- 12.5% corporate income tax. One of the lowest in the EU

- 0% tax on dividends for non-dom residents

- No inheritance, wealth, or capital gains tax on most assets

- 320 sunny days per year

- A booming real-estate market

- The 60-day tax residency rule, allowing flexible relocation for business owners and remote professionals that don't want to stay too long in Cyprus

- English-speaking legal and business system, aligned with EU standards

For digital entrepreneurs, investors, and consultants, Cyprus offers a unique balance of European credibility, legal stability, and financial freedom. All within a few hours’ flight from Brussels, Amsterdam, or London.

COMBINING MARKETING GROWTH WITH SMART STRUCTURES

Through Benjaminsamaey.com, Benjamin helps businesses design conversion-driven strategies that generate consistent leads and sales online. Once growth systems are in place, Cyprus-Consult.com helps clients design optimized company and residency structures, often resulting in tens of thousands of euros saved each year.

“Most entrepreneurs overpay in taxes simply because they’re unaware of the legal options within Europe,” Benjamin says. “With the right marketing system and a Cyprus setup, you can grow faster, keep more profits, and enjoy a better lifestyle.”

This dual approach, building scalable income and protecting it legally, is what Benjamin calls the Wealth System, aimed at ambitious entrepreneurs who want to expand beyond their home market without losing financial efficiency.

HELPING ENTREPRENEURS ACROSS EUROPE

Benjamin's clients today include online business owners, digital consultants, traders, and service providers who wish to relocate or establish operations in Cyprus. His team provides guidance on:

- Company formation & relocation to Cyprus

- Non-dom tax status and compliance

- Cross-border business structures

- Real estate and residency setup

- SEO & Performance marketing plans

- A Growing Movement Toward Freedom

“I moved from Belgium to Cyprus to live and work smarter, not harder,” Benjamin adds. “Now I help others from Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK or wherever in Europe do the same: build profitable, location-independent businesses and protect their income legally. Because I believe hard work should be rewarded, not punished by governments."

With growing interest from Northern European entrepreneurs, Cyprus is fast becoming a hub for location-independent business owners seeking both tax optimization and a higher quality of life.

ABOUT BENJAMIN SAMAEY

Benjamin Samaey is a Belgian-born digital performance marketeer, SEO Expert and entrepreneur based in Paphos, Cyprus. Since 2014, he has helped businesses across Europe grow through SEO, PPC, and funnel optimization. Through his ventures Benjaminsamaey.com, Growth-Hero.com and Cyprus-Consult.com, he now focuses on helping entrepreneurs from Europe and the United Kingdom build, scale, and protect their income using strategic digital marketing and Cyprus’s pro-business ecosystem.

