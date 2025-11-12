Inflight Entertainment And Connectivity Space Market Forecasted to Achieve US $10 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Inflight Entertainment And Connectivity Space Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Big Is The Inflight Entertainment And Connectivity Space Market In 2025?

The market size for inflight entertainment and connectivity has seen considerable growth over the recent years. The growth is anticipated to continue, increasing from $6.7 billion in 2024 to $7.26 billion in 2025, producing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth during the past years can be linked to factors such as the enlargement of airlines and fleet modernization, increased business travel, a higher demand for luxury services, an increase in planes featuring inflight Wi-Fi, and a surge in the usage of personal electronic gadgets.

The market size of the inflight entertainment and connectivity space is predicted to witness robust expansion in the coming years, with a projection to reach $10 billion in 2029 at an 8.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecasted period is largely fueled by an increase in disposable income, the growing requirement for inflight connectivity, a heightened dependence on satellite communication systems, increasing customer expectations for onboard services, and the rising fame of streaming platforms. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass the incorporation of advanced technology, the fusion of cloud-based platforms, developments in 5G and satellite communications, AI-powered customization, and virtual inflight shopping.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Inflight Entertainment And Connectivity Space Market?

The surge in passenger traffic is anticipated to drive the growth of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity spaces market in the coming future. Passenger traffic indicates the sum of individuals moving through an airport, encompassing arrivals as well as departures. The surge can be attributed to the expanding global population, higher disposable incomes, and the proliferation of reasonably priced air travel alternatives, consequently resulting in an increased demand for transportation services. In-flight entertainment and connectivity spaces heighten the overall passenger experience by providing uninterrupted access to entertainment, communication, and productivity resources during flights. This significantly aids in drawing in more passengers and escalating overall traffic in the aviation industry. For instance, as per the Airports Council International, a trade association based in Canada, the global passenger traffic in 2023 hit 8.7 billion, indicating a 30.6% rise compared to 2022. Hence, the surge in passenger traffic is fuelling the growth of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity spaces market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Inflight Entertainment And Connectivity Space Industry?

• Airbus SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Collins Aerospace Systems

• Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG

• Thales SA

• Viasat Inc.

• Sita

• Iridium Communications Inc.

• Inmarsat Group Holdings Limited

• Panasonic Avionics Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Inflight Entertainment And Connectivity Space Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity sectors are focusing on the creation of innovative offerings like wireless in-flight pleasure to enrich the travel experience by delivering more tailored, adaptable, and uninterrupted entertainment choices throughout their flight. Wireless in-flight amusement is a mechanism that enables passengers to access entertainment material and connectivity facility on their own equipment during air travel. For example, in August 2024, Air India, an airline corporation based in India, instituted Vista, a state-of-the-art wireless in-flight leisure (IFE) provision. This wireless IFE service aims to magnify the journey experience by offering passengers the opportunity to stream a plethora of content straight to their personal devices, encompassing Bollywood and Hollywood movies, songs, and documentaries and also includes an ongoing flight tracking feature.

What Segments Are Covered In The Inflight Entertainment And Connectivity Space Market Report?

The inflight entertainment and connectivity space market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Content, Connectivity

2) By Connectivity Type: Satellite Connectivity, Air-To-Ground Connectivity

3) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Business Jets

4) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Seatback Screens, Overhead Display Units, Portable Entertainment Devices, Inflight Servers And Storage Units, Wireless Streaming Devices

2) By Content: Movies And TV Shows, Music And Podcasts, Games And Interactive Content, Live News And Sports Streaming, E-Magazines And Digital Publications

3) By Connectivity: Satellite-Based Connectivity, Air-To-Ground (ATG) Connectivity, Wi-Fi And Broadband Services, 5G And Next-Generation Networks, Real-Time Communication Services (Messaging And Calls)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Inflight Entertainment And Connectivity Space Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for inflight entertainment and connectivity space. The anticipated growth patterns for this region are outlined in the Inflight Entertainment And Connectivity Space Global Market Report 2025. The report comprehensively covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

