Medinous HMS Joins the NPHIES Network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medinous, a global healthcare technology provider with over 25 years of experience, has achieved NPHIES (National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services) certification for its hospital and clinic management systems in Saudi Arabia. This certification marks a significant milestone in Medinous’ ongoing mission to deliver seamless, interoperable, and compliant digital health solutions across the Kingdom.The certification, granted upon successful completion of all mandatory test cases for Eligibility, Authorization, Claims, and Payment transaction cycles, recognizes Medinous HMS as a NPHIES integrated hospital management system , ensuring efficient healthcare operations.“Our goal is to make compliance effortless for hospitals and clinics,” said Mathew Abraham, Vice President & Head at Medinous. “With NPHIES certification, Medinous reinforces its long-standing partnership with Saudi healthcare providers — helping them deliver care that is efficient, connected, and truly patient-centered.”With this certification, Medinous HMS empowers healthcare providers in Saudi Arabia to:• Automate eligibility, authorization, claims, and payment workflows• Eliminate manual errors and reduce turnaround time• Ensure full compliance with CCHI and NPHIES standardsAs a trusted technology partner, Medinous supports Saudi hospitals and clinics in achieving their digital transformation objectives, in line with Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Health’s interoperability roadmap.About NPHIESThe NPHIES platform, governed by Sehati and the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI), is a unified national health data exchange system designed to improve transparency, speed, and accuracy in healthcare transactions between providers, insurers, and regulators.About MedinousMedinous is a global provider of healthcare software solutions, specializing in advanced Hospital and Clinic Management Systems. With over 25 years in the industry, Medinous supports healthcare institutions worldwide through its suite of solutions, Enterprise, Spectrum, and Medinous Fusion, designed to simplify workflows, ensure compliance, and enhance patient experiences.If you are interested in leveraging Medinous' integrated healthcare management solutions, please visit Medinous' website or contact the Medinous sales team to schedule a demo

