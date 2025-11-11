Better Letter Earns Prestigious SDVOSB Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Service and Business Excellence

Better Letter - Mailing Services Logo

Better Letter earns SDVOSB certification, expanding opportunities to serve government and veteran partners with trusted direct mail solutions.

We’re proud to earn SDVOSB certification, strengthening our mission to serve with excellence and expand opportunities for our clients and community.” — Chuck Ekstedt, President, Better Letter

STOCKBRIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Letter , your trusted Atlanta Direct Mail Expert, proudly announces its official certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) . This important achievement highlights the desire that Better Letter has to service its clients while respecting the qualities of resilience, commitment, and excellence that veteran business owners exhibit.The SDVOSB certification positions Better Letter to grow its reach and make a bigger impact by tapping into unique business opportunities with government bodies and groups that put a priority on teaming up with veteran-owned companies. As a certified SDVOSB, Better Letter has the right skills to help government agencies hit their contract allocation targets, which often require a certain share of contracts to go to SDVOSB’s."As a company built on the principles of service and community, we are committed to using this certification to create innovative solutions and build strong, lasting partnerships. We are thrilled to receive this certification, which reflects the values we have built over the past 30 years and opens doors to meaningful collaborations that can drive growth for Better Letter and our clients," said Chuck Ekstedt, President at Better Letter.Better Letter intends to implement initiatives to foster relationships within the veteran community in addition to showcasing the SDVOSB certification on its website and LinkedIn profile. These include contacting organizations seeking to fulfill their SDVOSB contracting requirements and offering exclusive discounts to veteran-owned businesses.This announcement highlights Better Letter’s ongoing efforts to champion veteran contributions while delivering top-tier services in direct mail marketing , graphic design, printing, and targeted list services. By aligning its mission with its new certification, Better Letter continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner for businesses across the United States.Businesses, governmental bodies, and organizations are invited by Better Letter to discover more about their offerings and the advantages of working with an SDVOSB-certified firm.About Better Letter: One of the best companies for direct mail marketing, Better Letter also offers many services like targeted list management, printing, and graphic design. Their mission is to assist companies in reaching their customer base and achieving their marketing goals by providing excellent results. A certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business has been obtained by Better Letter through certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration. This business is still making waves and breaking new ground in the sector.Please visit us at Better Letter and find us on social media for the latest information about our services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.