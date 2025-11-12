Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Remote Vital Sign Camera Market to Reach USD $5.3 Billion by 2029 at 24.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Remote Vital Sign Camera Market In 2025?

The market size for artificial intelligence (AI)-fuelled remote vital sign cameras has seen a rapid expansion in the recent past. The market forecasts a surge from $1.75 billion in 2024 to $2.19 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. This growth in the previous years has been due to a surge in the use of wearable and camera-based monitoring, amplified customer focus on personal health tracking, rising partnerships among technology and healthcare firms, escalated demand for real-time vital sign tracking, along with an increased emphasis on elder care and home health monitoring.

In the forthcoming years, a swift growth is expected in the market size of the AI-fueled remote vital sign camera, shooting up majorly to $5.30 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 24.7%. The escalation projected in the following period is due to the rise in the compatibility of medical devices, enhanced utilization of edge computing in healthcare, amplified demand for adaptable healthcare solutions, increased R&D in AI-intensive imaging and the growing adoption of telehealth services. Expectations for the forecast period involve the progression of AI algorithm precision, improved integration into healthcare procedures, breakthroughs in contact-free monitoring, advancement in real-time data analytics, and incorporation of multi-modal biometric interpretation.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Remote Vital Sign Camera Market?

The rise in focus on telehealth is likely to fuel the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) based remote vital sign camera market in the future. Telehealth involves employing digital data and communication technologies like computers and mobile gadgets for remote access and management of health care services. The growing need for easily accessible and convenient healthcare services is increasing the importance of telehealth as it allows patients to engage with healthcare professionals remotely, eliminating the need for clinic or hospital visits. AI-supported remote vital sign cameras augment telehealth by permitting healthcare providers to monitor patients' vital signs from a distance in real time. This facilitates immediate diagnosis, constant health monitoring, and personalized care without the necessity for face-to-face appointments. As per FAIR Health Inc., a non-profit organization based in the US, there was a 7.3% rise in national telehealth usage in April 2023, moving from 5.5% of medical claim lines in December 2022 to 5.9% in January 2023. Consequently, the heightened focus on telehealth is driving the expansion of the AI-backed remote vital sign camera market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Remote Vital Sign Camera Industry?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Remote Vital Sign Camera Global Market Report 2025 include:

• NeuroSky Inc.

• TytoCare Ltd.

• Empatica S.r.l.

• Oxehealth Limited

• Binah.ai Ltd.

• FaceHeart Inc.

• Neurobit Technologies Co. Ltd.

• NuraLogix Corporation

• Vitalerter Ltd.

• Xandar Kardian Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Remote Vital Sign Camera Industry?

Leading firms in the AI-enhanced remote vital sign camera market are striving to create pioneering solutions such as non-contact health monitoring systems. These are designed to facilitate real-time vital sign monitoring and early detection of disease risk. Such solutions utilize technology for measuring crucial health signals and parameters without any physical contact, thus minimizing the necessity for face-to-face consultations and enabling early identification of medical conditions. To illustrate, NuraLogix Corporation, a software enterprise based in Canada, announced the launch of Anura Telehealth in January 2023. This is an AI-assisted non-contact healthcare monitoring platform, capable of carrying out persistent vital sign measurements amid video calls. By leveraging its proprietary Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI) technology, Anura is able to derive facial blood flow data via conventional video cameras to compute vital signs like heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, etc. Furthermore, the platform offers evaluations of health risk for chronic ailments such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and mental health concerns. This allows medical professionals to monitor patients remotely in real-time, resulting in data-driven clinical decisions, optimized treatment strategies, lesser hospital visits, enhanced patient engagement, and the facilitation of timely interventions to hinder the advancement of chronic diseases.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Remote Vital Sign Camera Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (ai)-powered remote vital sign cameramarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Handheld Cameras, Fixed Cameras, Wearable Cameras

2) By Technology: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Sensor Fusion, Other Technologies

3) By Vital Sign Monitored: Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, Blood Pressure, Temperature, Oxygen Saturation, Other Vital Sign Monitored

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care, Telemedicine Providers, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Handheld Cameras: Portable Optical Cameras, Infrared Handheld Cameras, Thermal Imaging Handheld Cameras

2) By Fixed Cameras: Ceiling Mounted Cameras, Wall Mounted Cameras, Desk Mounted Cameras

3) By Wearable Cameras: Smart Glass Cameras, Chest Mounted Cameras, Wrist Worn Cameras

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Remote Vital Sign Camera Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for AI-powered remote vital sign cameras. The region with the highest anticipated growth rate is Asia-Pacific. The AI-powered remote vital sign camera market report covers areas such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

