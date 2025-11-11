Sustainable Packaging Market Expands with Infrastructure Surge Across APAC, Europe, USA, and Saudi Arabia

Sustainable Packaging Market Expands with Infrastructure

Functional advantages of sustainable packaging materials (strength, transparency, insulation, water resistance).

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in plastic pollution, rising adoption of sustainable packaging across industries, and the ability of eco-friendly materials to extend product shelf life are key factors driving the growth of the global sustainable packaging market According to the report, the global market generated $93.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $190.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides insights into key trends, segment performance, regional outlook, value chain dynamics, and the competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17195 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:-Drivers:- Functional advantages of sustainable packaging materials (strength, transparency, insulation, water resistance).- Increasing use of eco-friendly packaging in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, automotive, nutraceuticals, and fashion industries.- Rising global plastic pollution and supportive regulatory pressure.- Growing adoption of sustainable packaging in modern agriculture to enhance productivity.- Ability of eco-friendly materials to extend product shelf life.Restraint:- High cost of raw materials.Opportunities:- Rising demand from diverse end-use industries.- Declining dependence on petroleum-based resources.- Advancement in R&D for innovative sustainable packaging materials.Segment Analysis:-By Material Type- Paper and Paperboard: Largest segment in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of the market. Its dominance is attributed to recyclability, biodegradability, and low environmental impact.- Others (including glass): Fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. Glass offers benefits such as transparency, recyclability, UV stability, weather resistance, and sustainability.By Packaging Type:- Rigid Packaging: Held nearly three-fifths of the market in 2021. Widely used across food, pharmaceuticals, electronics, personal care, and home/office products; valued for impact resistance and affordability.- Flexible Packaging: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.6%. Increasing lifestyle changes and strong demand for bioplastics support its rapid growth.By Region- Asia-Pacific: Largest regional market in 2021, contributing over two-fifths of global share. Expected to maintain leadership and record the fastest CAGR of 7.8% through 2031. Growth is fueled by rapid urbanization and the strong manufacturing base in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.Leading Market Players:- Amcor plc- Ardagh Group S.A.- Ball Corporation- BASF SE- Crown Holdings, Inc.- DS Smith plc- Elopak AS- Emerald Packaging, Inc.- Mondi plc- Nampak Ltd.- Plastipak Holdings, Inc.- Sealed Air Corporation- SGF Packaging Co., Ltd.- Smurfit Kappa Group plc- Sonoco Products Company- Tetra Pak- WestRock CompanyThese companies employ strategies such as product launches, capacity expansions, and partnerships to enhance their market footprint.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-packaging-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.