Transformers Market Expands at 6.1% CAGR | Rising Power Demand Boosts Global Investments

The global transformers market will reach $103B by 2031, driven by rising electricity demand, smart grid expansion, and rapid industrial growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the transformers market size was valued at $58.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $103.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. Rapid urbanization, significant demand for electricity, expansion of smart grid networks, and the rise of renewable energy system are shaping the global market landscape.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06374 🔍 Introduction: What Are Transformers & Why Are They Essential?A transformer is an electrical device that transfers energy between two or more circuits through electromagnetic induction. The invention of electromagnetic induction by Michael Faraday in 1831 laid the foundation for modern transformer design. Over the years, several variations of transformer systems were developed, each contributing to the current high-efficiency models used today.Transformers operate on the principle of mutual induction, using primary and secondary windings connected by a magnetic core. Their key role is to increase or decrease voltage levels in electrical networks, ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient power distribution across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.Transformers are also widely used in renewable energy systems , manufacturing industries, and electric vehicle charging networks. The increasing deployment of power-hungry technologies and digital infrastructure continues to boost global demand for transformers.⚡ Market Dynamics🏭 1. Growing Demand for Electricity & Power InfrastructureOne of the major drivers of the transformers market is the continuous rise in electricity consumption worldwide. Expanding industries, increasing residential power needs, and urban infrastructure development are pushing utilities to invest heavily in power transmission and distribution networks.🔋 2. Smart Grid & Renewable Energy ExpansionCountries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are rapidly upgrading their energy systems. Smart grids require advanced transformers to enhance:Power qualityGrid flexibilityDistributed generationRenewable energy integrationIn the U.S. and Europe, the rise in electric vehicles (EVs) has accelerated the need for EV charging infrastructure, increasing demand for high-efficiency transformers.💼 3. Industrial & Manufacturing GrowthTransformers play a vital role in supporting industrial machinery, automation systems, and heavy equipment. As global manufacturing capacity expands—especially in India, China, and Southeast Asia—the need for reliable power systems boosts market growth.⚠️ 4. Challenges: High DC Voltage RisksDespite strong growth trends, risks associated with high DC voltages and complex installation requirements remain a challenge. These factors may restrain the adoption of transformers in certain applications, though technological advancements continue to reduce these risks.Buy This Report (756 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6e022bc5bd31d4bb24bf6907bc8a77a7 🧱 Market Segmentation OverviewThe transformers market is segmented by type, power rating, cooling type, number of phase, insulation type, application, and region.🔌 1. By TypeDistribution transformersPower transformersOthersThe distribution transformers segment held the highest market share in 2021 due to strong demand across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Their widespread use in utility networks and renewable integration further enhances segment dominance.⚡ 2. By Power RatingSmallMediumLargeThe small transformer segment captured over 40% of the market in 2021. Small transformers are widely used in rural electrification, local distribution networks, and small-scale industries.🌬️ 3. By Cooling TypeOil-cooledAir-cooledThe air-cooled segment held the largest share in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. Air-cooled transformers are favored in renewable energy installations due to their:Cost efficiencyHigh performanceVersatilityLow maintenance requirements🧯 4. By Insulation TypeDryLiquid-immersedThe dry-type transformers segment held the highest market share in 2021. Dry transformers are:Eco-friendlySafeHighly energy-efficientThey also reduce transmission losses, making them ideal for smart grid and commercial applications.🔄 5. By Number of PhasesSingle-phaseThree-phaseThe three-phase transformers segment dominated the market in 2021 due to large-scale applications in industrial plants, utility grids, and renewable energy facilities.🏢 6. By ApplicationUtilityIndustrialCommercialResidentialThe utility segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. Increasing power transmission activities, grid modernization projects, and growing electricity demand are driving segment growth.🌏 Regional AnalysisThe transformers market is studied across:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA🌟 Asia-Pacific: Global Leader with Over 35% ShareAsia-Pacific dominated the transformers market in 2021 and will expand at a CAGR of 6.4%. Key growth drivers include:Rapid industrializationSmart grid investmentsExpansion of renewable energy projects (especially solar)Large population & rising electricity demand🌍 LAMEA Region: Fastest GrowthThe LAMEA region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6%, driven by energy transition initiatives, infrastructure development, and expanding manufacturing sectors.🤝 Key Market PlayersMajor companies operating in the transformers market include:ABB Ltd.Siemens AGGeneral ElectricEatonToshiba CorporationSchneider ElectricMitsubishi Electric CorporationCG Power & Industrial SolutionsVTC/GTSGB SMITThese companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, new product launches, digital monitoring solutions, and technological innovations to strengthen market share.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06374 🔚 ConclusionThe transformers market is poised for strong growth driven by rising electricity demand, expansion of smart grids, and rapid industrialization. With governments focusing on clean energy, electrification, and modern power infrastructure, transformers will remain essential components of global energy systems. Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:
Transformers Market
Instrument Transformers Market
Dry Type Transformer Market
Renewable Energy Transformer Market
Solid State (Smart) Transformer Market
Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market
U.S. Cast Resin Transformer Market
KSA and MEA Dry Type Transformer Market
Transformer Bushings Market
Gas Insulated Transformer Market
Amorphous Core Power Transformers Market
Distribution Transformer Market
Voltage Transformer Market
Power Transformer Market
Aluminum Bare Wire Conductor Market
Three Phase Sectionalizer Market 