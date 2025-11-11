UNICOMP Technology Honored on the '2025 Forbes China Industry Development Leading Enterprises' List

AX7900 Automatic X-ray mapping inspection for IC electronics components inner quality and counterfeit checking High Magnifications PCB X-Ray Machine Unicomp AX9100MAX For Electronics IC Components Bonding Wire Inspection PCB SMT BGA LED Electronics X Ray Machine High Power X Ray Sources 100KV

UNICOMP Technology made the "2025 Forbes China Leading Enterprises" list for disruptive AI and precision manufacturing

SHENZHEN, SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Sullivan China Entrepreneurs Annual Conference and the grand ceremony of the "Forbes China Industry Development Pioneers Selection" recently concluded in Shanghai, recognizing leaders across various industries. During the highly anticipated awards ceremony, Shenzhen UNICOMP Technology successfully secured a coveted spot on the "2025 Forbes China Industry Development Leading Enterprises" list, a testament to its exceptional leadership and outstanding achievements in the industry.Forbes China, a globally renowned business media outlet known for its fairness and impartiality, provides critical insights into the dynamics of China's economic development. The inclusion of UNICOMP Technology on this influential list solidifies its benchmark status.Pioneering Intelligent Inspection through Disruptive InnovationUNICOMP Technology has emerged as a significant standout in the high-end equipment manufacturing sector, driven by its disruptive innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and precision manufacturing. Notably, UNICOMP Technology is the only company specializing in the industrial intelligent inspection domain to be named to the list, underscoring its groundbreaking advancements and industry-pioneering position.Setting a Benchmark in Precision ManufacturingAs a national-level "Little Giant" enterprise, specializing in niche sectors with cutting-edge technologies, UNICOMP Technology has dedicated 16 years to the industrial inspection field. Through its relentless focus on "hardcore technology," the company has successfully broken the long-standing international monopoly in this crucial sector, effectively tackling major 'bottleneck' challenges.AI Empowering the Entire Chain of Smart ManufacturingIn the field of artificial intelligence (AI), UNICOMP Technology is defining a new paradigm for smart manufacturing. The company has established a robust dual-engine ecosystem combining " X-ray inspection + AI intelligent computing," which empowers the intelligent upgrade of the entire manufacturing process.Anchoring Globalization and Exporting TechnologyUNICOMP Technology is strategically accelerating the global export of China's high-end equipment. The company has established an overseas factory in Malaysia and set up subsidiaries in Singapore, Hungary, and the United States, creating a comprehensive localized technical service system. This strategic global expansion is enabling the promotion of "Chinese standards" across the global industrial chain."Technological innovation is the key to breaking through challenges," stated Liu Jun, Chairman of UNICOMP Technology. He emphasized that UNICOMP Technology will continue to drive progress through a dual strategy of "breaking technological barriers + empowering ecosystems," ensuring Chinese smart manufacturing technologies play a deeper and more impactful role in the restructuring of the global industrial chain.About UNICOMP TechnologyShenzhen Unicomp Technology was incorporated in 2002. It is a national-level high-tech enterprise which involved in the R&D and manufacturing of X-ray technology and intelligent detection equipment. Unicomp has become the leading enterprise in world wide X-ray industry. This technology is widely applied in Public Security, EV Lithium battery, SMT PCBA EMS , IC, Semiconductor, Solar Photovoltaic, LED, Connector, Automotive Casting Parts, Wheel, Tires, Pipe welding, Food and Beverage, Pressure vessel industry etc.

