Melbourne Disability Expo 2025: Discover Meaningful Support with SafeLane Healthcare

Welcome to SafeLane Healthcare! As a proud NDIS-registered provider based in Melbourne, SafeLane Healthcare is committed to delivering high-quality, person-centred disability support services. We’re more than just a care provider, we’re your trusted provider on the path to greater independence, wellbeing, and meaningful community participation. Our experienced and compassionate team delivers tailored support, from personal care to daily living assistance, ensuring your individual goals and needs are always at the heart of what we do. With a warm approach (and a little humour along the way), we aim to make every interaction a positive and empowering experience. Let’s work together to create a future full of joy, choice, and opportunity.

NDIS Disability Support and Care Providers in Melbourne, Victoria