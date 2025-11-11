President Bio Honoured with Baze University Postgraduate School Naming, Champions Education as Africa’s Foundation

President Julius Maada Bio presenting the commencement speech at the 12th Convocation Ceremony of Baze University Abuja, Nigeria

President Julius Maada Bio was honoured for his commitment to Education advancement in Sierra Leone and Africa

Education is not a ladder to privilege; it is a bridge to service,” — Dr Julius Maada Bio

ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, was honoured on Saturday, Nov. 8, during the 12th Convocation Ceremony of Baze University. The event also featured the foundation-laying ceremony for the new Julius Maada Bio Postgraduate School, an honour recognising his commitment to education across West Africa. This honours his efforts to expand higher education and strengthen Africa’s future through learning.

President Bio, who also serves as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS, delivered the commencement address under the Theme “From Student to Nation Builder: The Power of Education in Shaping Africa's Destiny. His visit and the speech underscore a core message: "Education is not just a national priority, it's a regional mission".

Reflecting on his philosophy of leadership, the President described nation-building as the natural extension of the classroom, urging graduates to test their knowledge by its impact rather than examinations alone. “Education is not a ladder to privilege; it is a bridge to service,” he said, calling on graduates to apply their learning in meaningful ways.

Highlighting Sierra Leone’s flagship Free Quality Education Programme, launched in 2018, President Bio underscored the transformative power of political will.

“When I launched the programme, many were critical, but ignorance has always cost nations far more than education ever will,” he noted. Today, this national investment has resulted in 2.2 million children who once had no access now sitting in classrooms. He emphasised, "This is an investment in nationhood, for educated minds build stronger economies."

Addressing the Class of 2025, President Bio challenged the graduates to become “digital bridge builders,” bringing technology to underserved communities and multiplying their knowledge to shape the future. “The future is not waiting for you; it is waiting on you,” he said.

Looking beyond Sierra Leone, the President articulated a Pan-African vision of collaboration and shared growth. “Africa’s borders are lines of collaboration, not walls of separation. We must build an Africa where classrooms create creators, not copycats; where our daughters lead in science and our sons serve with integrity. This is the Africa that is rising,” he said.

He concluded by congratulating the graduates and urging them to embrace “a pride that builds” their nation and contributes to Africa’s collective progress.

About the Office of the President, Republic of Sierra Leone

His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio is the 5th President of the Republic of Sierra Leone. His administration is founded on the "New Direction" agenda, with a flagship policy of Free Quality School Education (FQSE) aimed at providing accessible and quality education for all Sierra Leonean children. As the current Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS, President Bio is a leading voice for education, regional integration and human capital development.

About Baze University

Baze University, founded in 2011, is a private Nigerian university offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs across disciplines to students from across Africa. It focuses on academic excellence, ethical leadership, and preparing students for global opportunities.



