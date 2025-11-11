Novis Series AndaSeat Novis Series 2 Colors Novis AndaSeat iLuxury Award 2025

AndaSeat Announces the Launch of 2025 Black Friday Event Featuring the Novis Series Ergonomic Chair

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat today announced the official start of its 2025 Black Friday campaign, introducing limited-time discounts across its ergonomic seating portfolio. The event runs through the end of November and includes a community-focused refund initiative, where four customers will receive a full reimbursement for their order. Each purchase made during the campaign period is automatically entered into the draw, with selected participants to be notified by email after the event.At the center of this year’s announcement is the AndaSeat Novis Series, now available from $219 USD (previously $249 USD). The chair represents a focused approach to ergonomic design, emphasizing spatial efficiency, structural balance, and long-duration comfort for modern living and working environments.A Compact Approach to Ergonomic DesignThe Novis Series reflects AndaSeat’s ongoing exploration of ergonomic accessibility — developing seating solutions that fit smaller spaces without compromising support or material integrity.Conceived during a period of increased demand for compact, hybrid work setups, the Novis embodies minimal structural complexity paired with essential ergonomic precision. Its frame geometry supports upright posture while allowing freedom of motion, responding to changes in position throughout the day.By prioritizing mechanical efficiency over size, the Novis was engineered to provide proportional comfort for users operating within tighter home offices, dorms, or co-living environments.Structural Framework and Engineering ProcessAt its foundation, the Novis chair employs a reinforced steel internal frame constructed through precision welding techniques. The frame is subjected to mechanical stress tests exceeding 100,000 motion cycles, ensuring sustained rigidity across daily use.AndaSeat’s engineering team designed the Novis frame to balance tensile strength and overall weight, allowing the chair to remain stable while remaining light enough for flexible movement across smaller interiors.The base structure utilizes a five-star iron foundation, powder-coated for corrosion resistance and paired with polyurethane casters to ensure smooth, low-noise rolling. This configuration minimizes vibration on hard flooring surfaces, a relevant consideration for shared and apartment environments.Seat and Cushion CompositionThe Novis Series incorporates cold-cure foam molding, a signature AndaSeat process that ensures even density and form retention across long-term use. The foam density measures approximately 55–60 kg/m³ — firm enough to maintain structure, yet responsive enough to prevent pressure buildup during extended sessions.The seat profile features a gently curved front edge — a waterfall design that reduces lower leg compression and supports circulation. The foam’s slow rebound property adapts to micro-shifts in body posture, providing balanced tension across the hip and thigh areas.The seat cushion and backrest are upholstered in PVC leather, a durable, wear-resistant surface with low maintenance requirements. Each batch undergoes abrasion testing and UV exposure evaluation to confirm material stability.Backrest Geometry and Lumbar IntegrationA defining feature of the Novis Series is its fixed ergonomic backrest, designed to align naturally with the spine’s curvature. The lumbar support zone is built directly into the back shell, distributing tension evenly along the lower and mid-back areas.This integration eliminates the need for adjustable or removable lumbar components, reducing weight and structural complexity. AndaSeat’s ergonomics team designed the lumbar contour to follow the spine’s “S” shape, supporting neutral alignment and maintaining comfort throughout transitions between upright and reclined postures.Through internal usability studies, users reported lower fatigue levels during long sessions compared to earlier mid-range chair models, particularly in the lumbar and shoulder regions.Recline and Tilt MechanismThe Novis supports multi-angle reclining up to 135 degrees. A side-mounted tension control mechanism allows users to adjust recline resistance to match preferred working or resting postures.The tilt system operates on a synchronized axis, ensuring even pressure distribution during movement. This reduces sudden shifts that may cause discomfort or imbalance when transitioning between seated angles.The inclusion of tilt-lock control provides stability for users who alternate frequently between tasks that require different seating positions — such as digital drawing, office work, or gaming.Armrest ConfigurationThe Novis Series employs 2D adjustable armrests, balancing ergonomic adaptability with simplicity. Each armrest can be adjusted vertically and horizontally, accommodating differences in desk height and arm length.The top surface features a soft polyurethane coating, designed to minimize wrist strain and maintain comfortable contact during prolonged use. AndaSeat’s design team determined the 2D system as the optimal solution for maintaining ergonomic benefit while keeping the overall chair structure compact and efficient.Surface Materials and Color PaletteThe Novis Series is available in a range of neutral and pastel color finishes, including Cloud White, Carbon Black, Mist Gray, and Forest Green. These tones align with AndaSeat’s broader move toward subdued design, integrating seamlessly into mixed-use environments that combine professional and leisure functions.The upholstery surface is crafted from high-grade PVC leather. This material offers tactile softness while resisting wear, humidity, and surface stretching. The production process employs environmentally responsible coating compounds, reducing solvent use while maintaining surface durability.For regions with warmer climates, the Novis is also available in a woven fabric variant, providing improved airflow and heat dissipation.Magnetic HeadrestThe Novis integrates AndaSeat’s magnetic headrest attachment system, allowing users to position or remove the headrest quickly without mechanical fittings. The headrest cushion is filled with viscoelastic memory foam, supporting the cervical spine and reducing forward head tilt during focused work.The use of magnetic fixtures also contributes to overall ease of cleaning and adjustment, aligning with the Novis’s emphasis on practical, minimalist ergonomics.Spatial AdaptabilityA key consideration in the Novis design process was spatial optimization. AndaSeat’s research identified an emerging need for ergonomic seating that fits within smaller domestic and shared environments — where desk space, clearance, and mobility are limited.The Novis measures under 130 centimeters in total height and maintains a footprint suitable for 100–120 cm desks. Its lightweight construction and reduced backrest profile make it suitable for flexible living spaces, including dorms, creative studios, and home offices.This focus on compact ergonomics extends AndaSeat’s mission to bridge professional-grade construction with real-world usability.Production and Quality ValidationAndaSeat’s integrated production facilities manage the full life cycle of product development — from initial structural design to quality testing and assembly. Each Novis Series chair undergoes multi-stage inspection, including frame integrity verification, foam density measurement, upholstery tension calibration, and rolling resistance testing.The company’s in-house testing lab replicates multi-year usage conditions, simulating repeated recline cycles, rotational stress, and load impact to ensure consistent performance across its product lines.AndaSeat maintains adherence to ISO manufacturing standards, and its ergonomic testing protocols are benchmarked against BIFMA guidelines for office seating.The AndaSeat Novis Series enters the 2025 Black Friday season as an example of the brand’s evolution toward essential ergonomics — emphasizing precision, simplicity, and accessibility.While the campaign introduces reduced pricing and a refund draw, its significance lies in a broader message: ergonomic design is no longer a specialized privilege but a functional necessity across living and working spaces.The Novis demonstrates how mechanical efficiency, compact geometry, and quiet visual design can coexist within a product that reflects both technical rigor and contemporary lifestyle demands.By maintaining factual transparency and avoiding promotional exaggeration, AndaSeat continues to present its developments as contributions to an ongoing conversation about sustainable comfort and postural well-being — one that extends beyond trends and remains grounded in research, function, and human use.

