AndaSeat Demonstrates Advanced Seating Technologies at DreamHack Sweden 2025, Featuring the Kaiser 4 6D Armrest System

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat participated in DreamHack Sweden 2025 with an independent booth showcasing several of its current ergonomic seating solutions, including the Kaiser 4 , Kaiser 3, and Novis Series. As one of the most recognized digital festivals in Europe, DreamHack attracts diverse communities ranging from competitive players and streamers to creators, students, and technology enthusiasts. For AndaSeat, the event provided a setting to demonstrate how its ergonomic research translates into seating systems designed to support extended hours of digital activity.Throughout the multi-day exhibition, visitors stopped at the AndaSeat booth to test the chairs directly. Many attendees engaged with the display models across their full adjustment ranges and commented on their comfort during trial sessions. These observations offered real-time feedback on the products’ structural behavior, cushioning materials, and posture-support mechanisms in an environment that mirrors the prolonged use patterns common among online creators, gamers, and hybrid workers.While the booth activity formed the experiential component of AndaSeat’s presence, the company structured its participation around a deeper presentation of the engineering principles underpinning its 2025 lineup. In particular, the Kaiser 4 drew sustained interest for its 6D armrest system and gas-spring lumbar mechanism; the Kaiser 3 offered insights into cold-cure foam ergonomics and integrated lumbar shaping; and the Novis Series provided a compact ergonomic option for users operating in smaller or multi-purpose living spaces. These three models reflect different tiers within AndaSeat’s product architecture but share a foundation built on structural reliability, anatomical support, and multi-scenario applicability.Kaiser 4: A Comprehensive Ergonomic Platform Designed for Real-Time AdaptationAt DreamHack Sweden 2025, the Kaiser 4 served as the centerpiece of AndaSeat’s booth. The chair’s engineering is based on a design approach that aims to support continuous posture changes throughout long digital sessions. Visitors who tested the model experimented with the 6D armrest system and expressed interest in the armrests’ range of movement. Although presented without promotional framing, the system’s functionality naturally became a discussion point among users accustomed to hours of typing, streaming, drawing, or multitasking across multiple screens.The 6D armrest assembly allows motion across six independent axes. The armpads rotate up to 180 degrees and can pivot a full 360 degrees across the arm base, enabling configurations suitable for angled keyboard entry, adjustable tablet positioning, and console-oriented wrist angles. Vertical travel offers seven centimeters of adjustment, while the forward-back range extends four centimeters. Lateral movement reaches 18 centimeters through an internal rotational rail designed to maintain stability during motion. The armrests also tilt upward by approximately 20 degrees, which several visitors noted as beneficial when shifting between upright and reclined positions.A three-button locking system secures adjustments once selected. DreamHack attendees who manipulated the controls noted the system’s stability and its ability to maintain arm position when transitioning between tasks. AndaSeat engineers structured the armrest chassis to prevent lateral drift, a common issue in multi-axis systems. The internal mechanism uses reinforced metal tracks to support repetitive adjustments and maintain predictable movement patterns.The Kaiser 4 also attracted attention for its gas-spring lumbar architecture. Traditional lumbar support often relies on fixed curvature or detachable pillows, but the Kaiser 4 integrates a back-panel system with a 24-degree pop-out range controlled by a compact gas spring. Exhibition visitors experimented with the adjustable knobs that regulate both the height and depth of the lumbar panel. The vertical micro-adjustment permits a 76-millimeter travel range, while the depth adjustment provides approximately 30 millimeters of forward support. The system can lock at any position along its path, enabling customization for varied spinal alignment without the constraint of preset intervals.During demonstrations, attendees experienced how the lumbar panel responds to shifts in posture. The design aligns with AndaSeat’s ergonomic research, which shows that many users alternate frequently between upright, semi-reclined, and transition postures when engaged in digital activity. The gas-spring mechanism was engineered to maintain structural continuity with the backrest, reducing gaps that typically form when users lean forward, lean back, or pivot laterally.Beyond the support systems, the Kaiser 4’s seating platform incorporates cold-cure foam shaped through computer-aided density mapping. This foam is engineered for long-term compression resistance and distributes pressure evenly across the hip and thigh region. Several visitors commented on the seat’s firmness profile, observing that it maintained structure during trial periods without collapsing under weight. The front-edge contour lifts slightly upward to prevent forward sliding, particularly during recline.The chair’s recline mechanism extends to 135 degrees, and a rocking mode of approximately 15 degrees provides additional movement for users who prefer periodic motion during extended sessions. An SGS Class-4 gas lift supports a vertical range of 6.5 centimeters, accommodating individuals between roughly 150 and 210 centimeters in height. The wheelbase, constructed from aluminum, supports up to 260 pounds and allows stable movement across various floor types through 65-millimeter polyurethane-coated casters.Novis Series: Ergonomics for Compact and Multi-Purpose Living SpacesThe Novis Series was also showcased at the AndaSeat booth, representing the company’s approach to ergonomic seating for compact environments, student housing, and hybrid living-working spaces. Visitors noted the chair’s smaller footprint compared with the Kaiser models, making it particularly relevant for users operating within limited room layouts or shared environments.The Novis Series incorporates a streamlined design that prioritizes structural stability, integrated lumbar support, and cold-cure foam cushioning while reducing mechanical complexity. Its fixed lumbar curvature is calibrated to support the lower spine across upright and lightly reclined positions, aligning with posture patterns common among students and remote workers who frequently alternate between reading, typing, and viewing screens.Cold-cure foam is used extensively throughout the Novis seat base to prevent sagging and maintain consistent posture support. The foam formulation provides moderate firmness, which attendees at DreamHack described as comfortable and stable during trial sessions. The seat’s front edge features a gradual slope designed to reduce pressure beneath the legs, enhancing comfort across long sitting intervals.The chair’s adjustability is intentionally simplified to meet the needs of users who prefer limited setup requirements. Height adjustment via an SGS Class-4 gas lift ensures compatibility with standard desk heights, while the tilt mechanism provides controlled movement without imposing complex configuration steps. Upholstery choices include PVC leather for easy cleaning and fabric options for improved breathability.DreamHack visitors interacting with the Novis Series highlighted its suitability for smaller gaming setups, compact home offices, and student environments. Many attendees commented on the chair’s overall comfort despite its reduced footprint, noting that its support characteristics aligned with those found in larger models.Visitor Engagement at DreamHackThroughout DreamHack Sweden 2025, AndaSeat’s booth received consistent foot traffic from attendees who examined and tested the chairs. The event environment provided an opportunity for visitors to assess seat structure, adjustability, and material characteristics in real time. Participants sat for brief periods, adjusted armrests and recline mechanisms, and provided informal feedback on comfort.Describing their experiences, several visitors noted that the chairs offered a supportive sitting platform during trial periods, with particular attention given to the lumbar response of the Kaiser 4 and the foam resilience of both the Kaiser 3 and Novis models.While the company did not conduct formal interviews or structured surveys, the natural engagement at the booth provided observable confirmation that attendees showed interest in ergonomic design features relevant to long-duration digital activity. Many visitors returned multiple times to compare models or explore additional adjustments. The booth layout allowed easy comparison among the three chair lines, giving users a comprehensive understanding of how different design approaches suit different workspace and gaming environments.A Comment from AndaSeat LeadershipLin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat, described the company’s participation at DreamHack Sweden as a meaningful opportunity to present ergonomic technology directly to users who spend substantial time in front of screens. In a measured statement aligned with editorial standards, he noted:“Events such as DreamHack allow us to observe how people interact with our chairs in real time. Seeing visitors explore the adjustments and support features helps us better understand the practical demands of today’s digital lifestyles.”His comment highlights the company’s emphasis on field observation and user-experience evaluation rather than promotional activities.AndaSeat’s Continued Development of Ergonomic SeatingThe presence of the Kaiser 4, Kaiser 3, and Novis Series at DreamHack Sweden reflects AndaSeat’s ongoing commitment to developing seating solutions that address the diverse demands of contemporary users.The three models illustrate different approaches to ergonomics:The Kaiser 4 as a comprehensive system with advanced adjustability, aimed at users who require precise control over posture.The Kaiser 3 as a durable, structurally firm chair with integrated lumbar shaping and dependable cushioning for extended work or gaming sessions.The Novis Series as a compact, simplified option suited for smaller spaces and hybrid environments.This tiered approach enables users to select a chair that aligns with spatial limitations, occupational requirements, and personal ergonomic preferences.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007 and rooted in motorsport seating engineering, AndaSeat has expanded into a global provider of ergonomic chairs serving gaming, professional, educational, and home environments. The company operates a 50,000-square-meter facility integrating R&D, manufacturing, and global distribution. Its products are available in more than 30 countries and are used by a wide range of digital creators, professionals, students, and gaming communities.AndaSeat continues to invest in structural engineering, material science, and ergonomic research to meet the evolving demands of today’s hybrid digital lifestyles, with a focus on stability, comfort, and long-term durability across all product tiers.

