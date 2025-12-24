Recruiting for Good Launch Shop for Good LA The Sweetest Shopping Day in LA to Support Foster Youth

We appreciate and celebrate your referrals by rewarding The Sweetest Shopping Day in LA! www.ShopforGoodinBrentwood.com The All-Inclusive Treat! We appreciate and celebrate your referrals by rewarding The Sweetest Shopping Day in LA! www.ShopforGood.LA. The All-Inclusive Treat! We appreciate and celebrate your referrals by rewarding The Sweetest Shopping Day in LA! www.Shopon RodeoDrive.com The All-Inclusive Treat!

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good 'R4G' is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love. And rewards referrals with sweet treats.Recruiting for Good launches reward Shop for Good LA to inspire participation in referral program; and help fund clothing for foster youth with LA fashion company Barely Canadian.Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals that lead to a hire with $1500 to sponsor clothing for foster youth with Barely Canadian; and the sweetest shopping day in LA (an all-inclusive treat; beauty, dining, ridesharing, and luxury shopping in Brentwood or Beverly Hills).According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Love to shop for good and do some good? Our referral program is made for you." How to Shop for Good in LA with Recruiting for Good?1. Introduce a CEO or an HR manager (you personally know) to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find a talented new hire and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good shares finder's fee and donates $1500 to clothe foster youth with Barely Canadian.4. Recruiting for Good Rewards The All-Inclusive Shopping Treat in Brentwood or in Beverly Hills (Rodeo Drive).Carlos Cymerman adds; "Participate today to do some good and party too; enjoy a sweet day in LA share your beauty, dining, and shopping treats with your BFF!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Love to shop for good in LA and support foster youth too? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn the sweetest all-inclusive shopping Day in LA! Help sponsor clothes for foster youth with Barely Canadian. And earn the sweetest shopping treat visit www.ShopforGoodinBrentwood.com or www.ShoponRodeoDrive.com with $150 gift cards for Med Spa, Dining, and Ridesharing. And earn a $1500 Shopping Gift Card for The Sweetest Fashion from Paris to LA!Barely Canadian creates Insanely Soft Hoodies, and other custom apparel that's locally sustainable. Our signature modal fabrics are created right here in Los Angeles, where we also manufacture the apparel. Every hoodie comes with a tag to let your giftees know that you consciously chose Barely Canadian for its high quality, its sustainability and its give back to foster youth. To Learn More visit www.BarelyCanadian.com 1st 10 Women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund clothes for foster youth with Barely Canadian enter drawing in summer 2026 to win a luxury Italian Handbag www.TheSweetestSummer.com Win an Italian Handbag!

