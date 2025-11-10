South Australians unite to commemorate Remembrance Day

Release date: 11/11/25

South Australians will come together at services across the state on Tuesday 11 November, to commemorate Remembrance Day and honour all who have served, sacrificed and lost their lives in protecting our nation.

Remembrance Day marks the moment the First World War ended in 1918. Each year, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, Australians observe a minute’s silence to remember those who have given their lives in service to our nation.

More than 103,000 Australians have given their lives in service and many more live with the lasting impacts of their time in uniform. More than 6,000 South Australians currently serve in the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Remembrance Day provides an opportunity to recognise not only those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but also the continued dedication of current serving personnel.

All South Australians are encouraged to participate in this important day of remembrance by attending a local service, observing a minute’s silence at school or work or taking a quiet moment of reflection.

A State Service will be held at the South Australian National War Memorial on North Terrace, attended by members of the veteran community, serving ADF personnel, dignitaries and members of the public.

The Governor Her Excellency Frances Adamson AC, Premier Peter Malinauskas and Veterans’ Affairs Minister Joe Szakacs will join dignitaries at the official State Service in Adelaide.

Community members are encouraged to contact their local council or local Returned & Services League (RSL) branch for information on services in their area.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

On Remembrance Day, South Australians stand together to honour all who have served our nation and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

It is a day to reflect on the courage of those who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today and to acknowledge the enduring impact of service on veterans, families and communities.

I encourage everyone, wherever they are, to pause at 11am for a moment of silence to ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten.