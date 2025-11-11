New Single from Into the Blood: 'Play Your Clarinet!'

FREDERIKSBERG, DENMARK, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On their vibrant new single “Play Your Clarinet!”, Into the Blood blends infectious electronic rhythms with a surprise twist: a swinging, jazz-infused clarinet solo by Peter Fuglsang. His performance adds a playful, organic counterpoint to the track’s digital backbone, creating a truly unique listening experience.The single will be released globally on nov 22 in 11 different languages—including English, German, Portuguese, and Chinese—as well as in an instrumental version.Join us on a global journeyLet “Play Your Clarinet!” carry you across borders, voices, and cultures. One song. Eleven languages. Streaming on all major platforms, with lyric videos available on YouTube. Buckle up and enjoy the ride!Dropbox downloads - Here you can access all 11 versions (MP3 and videos), plus promotional materials including cover art, photos of the duo, and more: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/sai0udu4imfwdmktxf5cj/ADqWOKnmQZjDm3PsXL3yzvs?rlkey=75i1ctld2guy8tcp6snp112j9&st=jtgfu546&dl=0 About Into the BloodThe duo Into the Blood—Jens Brygmann (vocals & digital drums) and Carsten Bo Andersen (keyboards & synths)—has been active since 2016. Their music has received airplay on radio stations across the globe, including in the UK, Australia, and France.The original version of “Play Your Clarinet!” also appears on 12” vinyl as part of their ambitious Destination 11 project, which includes an 11-minute music video. The video has been featured at international short film festivals, so far winning two awards in India, reaching the final at East Village New York Film Festival and Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Festival, the semi-final at Seattle Film Festival and the quarter final at Synergy Film Festival in Los Angeles.The Destination 11-project is sponsored by White City Consulting and Custom Coaching.Musical greetings fromInto the BloodJens Brygmann & Carsten Bo Andersen 📧 intotheblood@hotmail.comPlaylist ”Play your Clarinet!” – lyric videos on all 11 languages on You Tube (available from nov22):“Destination 11”-music video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8l72BtPBd8 Into the Blood – SoMe: https://linktr.ee/intotheblood

