Aeternum Announces Alpha Launch: A Private Digital Vault to Preserve Family Legacies for Generations

Alpha Home Screen Example

An innovative platform invites families to safeguard their stories, memories, and wisdom, just in time for the holiday season.

Technology gives us endless ways to share, but at the cost of our privacy and ownership, with no way to preserve. We’re changing that.” — Aaron Tong

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeternum, the Alberta-born “memory vault” start-up redefining digital legacy preservation, is proud to announce the launch of its Alpha version on November 28th, a milestone for families seeking a safe, timeless way to protect and share their stories across generations.Arriving just before the holidays, the Aeternum Alpha introduces an intimate way for families to give something that truly lasts: connection. Designed as a secure digital vault, Aeternum Alpha allows users to create multimedia memories, share intentionally within private connection circles, build family connections and capture life lessons meant to be passed down for generations.“I realized our most precious digital memories were either being sold to advertisers or were one 'forgotten password' away from being lost forever. We built Aeternum not just to protect your family's data, but to guarantee its inheritance, ensuring your story is never locked away.” said Aaron Tong , Founder and CEO of Aeternum. “This holiday season, as families gather and new memories are made, they can start preserving them in a way that truly lasts, a gift for their children, and their children's children.”Built with privacy and permanence at its core, Aeternum empowers families to create and protect their digital heritage through features like:- Family Vault: a private, encrypted space to store and organize multi-format memories.- Generational Time Capsules: messages, videos, and advice that can be inherited by future family members.- Interactive Family Tree: a visual legacy that connects generations beyond dates and names.Aeternum officially launches with a suite of new programs to honour, support, and preserve the legacies of First Responders, Veterans, and families in compassionate care, ensuring that the stories of those who have served and sacrificed are remembered with dignity, empathy, and permanence. These programs provide a permanent 35% discount on the platform as a zero-cost, zero-administration benefit for associations and organizations to offer their members.The platform’s Alpha release marks just the beginning. In the months following launch, Aeternum is set to expand its capabilities to include family tree integrations, file management, memory timelines, and customizable privacy circles, all designed to make memory preservation intuitive, collaborative, and secure. The platform will also introduce a mobile app experience, with family-sharing subscriptions that allow loved ones to contribute together from anywhere. Additionally, key legacy and inheritance features are already in testing and in preparation for release. These include in-app voice recording, legacy messaging, integrated file management system, and automated data inheritance, ensuring every family’s story and every voice endures.The Alpha launch represents a major step forward in building “emotional infrastructure” for families, bridging the gap between technology and meaning. As digital clutter and data loss rise, Aeternum offers an antidote to the impermanence of modern life: a place where stories live forever. Proudly built in Alberta’s growing start-up ecosystem, Aeternum stands at the intersection of privacy, innovation, and heart.“We’re not just building software,” said Bethny Tran, Marketing Specialist at Aeternum. “We’re helping families build stories across generations, protect memories, and preserve meaning. This is technology with heart.”As families gather this holiday season, Aeternum offers a profoundly meaningful gift: a chance to begin preserving what matters most, their story.About Aeternum: For the Moments that MatterAt Aeternum, our mission is to preserve legacies and connect generations through a secure, timeless digital platform. Aeternum empowers families to safeguard their memories, share their stories, and pass down their history, values, and wisdom. We strive to ensure that every person’s voice, love, and essence remain a beacon for their descendants, not just as memories, but as a lasting presence across time.Our vision is a world where every family is prepared for the inevitable, where loss doesn’t mean disconnection, and every story, lesson, and memory lives on. We envision a future where families, across generations, remain bonded by love, wisdom, and the voices of those who came before them. In this world, farewells are softened by lasting presence, and no life fades into silence.

Aeternum Product Demo: Alpha Memory Preservation System

