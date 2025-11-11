Submit Release
Special Committee of Inquiry final report: support for solicitors facing SDT proceedings

In July 2025, the Special Committee of Inquiry reported to Council on the issues facing solicitors going through disciplinary proceedings and the available sources of advice and support.

It highlighted concerns about the:

  • adequacy and visibility of current guidance
  • financial and emotional burden on members
  • limited uptake of specific insurance cover

The committee’s final report includes further analysis and final proposals for addressing these issues within the limits of the Law Society’s governance framework and statutory obligations.

Facing a disciplinary investigation or enforcement action can be a stressful and confusing time for you and your firm.

As your professional body, we’re here to support you during this process with our expert guidance, advice and resources.

Our guide sets out what to expect and what support is available if you or your firm faces disciplinary investigation or enforcement action.

