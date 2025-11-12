New Queer Women’s Media Coalition Unites to Amplify Underrepresented Voices

QWMC Logo

Because we’re greater than the sum of our parts, The Curve Foundation is launching the first-ever Queer Women’s Media Coalition to address the pervasive underrepresentation of queer women in media.” — Franco Stevens

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Curve Foundation is proud to announce the Queer Women’s Media Coalition (QWMC), a powerful collective of lesbian, feminist, queer women, and nonbinary-led publications that are reshaping how our stories are told. This is the first-ever initiative uniting LGBTQ+ women’s media at this scale.This coalition is currently comprised of international publishers, editors, and entrepreneurs representing the following publications: Autostraddle, Butch Is Not A Dirty Word, Curve magazine, DIVA, GO Magazine, Lesbian Connection, lstw magazine, Nonchalant Magazine, Sinister Wisdom, SkirtSoFlo, Tagg Magazine, and WMN. The QWMC brings together a diverse range of publications, from the long-running 50-year-old Lesbian Connection to new voices like SkirtSoFlo, founded in 2024.Queer women’s media outlets face growing challenges that threaten sustainability, including limited funding, declining circulation, shifting advertising models, and a rapidly changing media landscape. The QWMC responds to this crisis by uniting independent publishers and thought leaders in a collaborative hub that fosters knowledge sharing, joint marketing and advertising strategies, mentorship, collective outreach, and expanded audience engagement.The idea for the coalition began with Franco Stevens, Founder of Curve magazine and Co-Founder of The Curve Foundation. A powerful conversation with Florence Gagnon and Lisa Cecchini of lstw magazine set the vision into motion. Together, they crafted the following statement, which became the foundation of the QWMC:“Because we’re greater than the sum of our parts, The Curve Foundation is launching the first-ever Queer Women’s Media Coalition to address the pervasive underrepresentation of queer women in media. Think of the coalition as a sounding board to hash over the issues and challenges we face... Together, we can spark real cultural shifts within our communities and beyond.”The coalition aims to preserve, strengthen, and elevate queer women's narratives through community-building, advocacy, and media literacy.CONTACT & PRESS MATERIALS: For more information about the QWMC, or to arrange an interview with Franco Stevens or any of the publications, please send requests to Sunny Leerasanthanah at info@TheCurveFoundation.org‬.ABOUT THE CURVE FOUNDATION (TCF)The Curve Foundation is the only national nonprofit championing LGBTQ+ women and nonbinary people’s culture and stories from an intergenerational perspective. TCF is built upon the 30+ year legacy of Curve magazine, one of the most influential publications dedicated to representing and advocating for the experiences of lesbian and queer women. For more information, visit https://TheCurveFoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.