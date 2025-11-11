Introducing Prio™, A New Way to Go Solar

Certasun's prepaid solar service allows homeowners to benefit from federal solar tax credit, even in 2026.

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certasunis proud to introduce Prio™, a new, prepaid rooftop solar service that helps ComEd customers in northern Illinois lock in long-term energy savings, even as federal solar incentives evolve.The federal tax credit homeowners can take for installing solar on their own homes expires at the end of 2025. However, businesses that install solar in 2026 will still be eligible for a credit if they retain ownership of the system. Prio bridges this gap, enabling homeowners to benefit from utility, state, and federal incentives for solar, even for systems installed in 2026.“Prio is our response to changing federal policy,” said Josh Lutton, president of Certasun. “It’s designed to deliver maximum solar savings with minimum complexity—no loans, no monthly payments, and no waiting for incentives.”HOW IT WORKSPrio is a prepaid solar service. Homeowners make an upfront payment for the electricity produced over 15 years by a Certasun-installed solar system—at a rate significantly lower than ComEd’s. Certasun owns, operates, and maintains the system during the full 15-year term, so customers save on their electricity bills without the responsibilities of ownership.KEY BENEFITS• No monthly payments• Prepayment reduced by federal, state, and utility incentives• Low electricity rate locked in for 15 years• Energy production guaranteed for 15 years• Insurance and maintenance included for 15 years• Purchase option available after 5 yearsPrio is now available to homeowners across Chicagoland served by ComEd. Nearly half of Certasun’s customers who chose to go solar in October 2025 did so with Prio.ABOUT CERTASUNCertasun is the largest residential solar company headquartered in Illinois. Founded in 2018 by Josh Lutton, a solar industry veteran with expertise in how large solar companies use federal tax credits, Certasun is committed to making solar simple and honest. Every system and service Certasun offers is delivered by expert, attentive local professionals.To learn more about Certasunor Prio™, or to schedule a consultation, visit certasun.com/prio or contact us at solar@certasun.com.

