Lark Announces 11:11 Music NFT Collection and Redefines the Future of Music Ownership

Australian artist Lark

From Australia to Hollywood, Lark’s Newest Project Fuses Music, Art, and Community Ownership

This isn’t just an NFT collection. It’s a love story between music and community. Together, we’re writing the next chapter of how art lives, and thrives, in the hands of those who believe in it most.” — Lark

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian pop singer-songwriter Lark has announced the launch of her music NFT collection - a companion piece to her synonymous single that drops worldwide on November 11th. The 11:11 Collection by Lark redefines what a music NFT can be - merging sound, story, and fine art into a single visionary experience. The collection will go live at 11:11 PM in Sydney, Australia, 7:11 AM in New York, and 4:11 AM in Los Angeles on w3lp.io/minthub. Collectors will be able to purchase with either a credit card or cryptocurrency, making access seamless for both crypto natives and new digital art enthusiasts. For a sneak peek at the groundbreaking collection, watch the “11:11 Acoustic” video on YouTube now.The collection consists of 1,111 exclusive NFTs, each featuring original artwork by Italian artist Christian Cordella, the world-renowned Hollywood character concept artist behind designs for Marvel and some of the most iconic films of our era. Lark has expertly paired each NFT package with limited edition content, including a pop version of “11:11,” unreleased acoustic and cinematic versions of “11:11,” a digital book written by Lark, and an audiobook narrated by acclaimed voice artist Peta Johnson, all of which are available only as NFTs. The 11 ultra-rare “Eternal Frame” NFTs unlock special rewards for collectors, including a limited-edition vinyl album animated via Augmented Reality, a limited-edition music video NFT and a 30-minute private online concert with Lark. Collectors of all five NFTs also unlock the limited-edition AR-activated vinyl album and music video NFT. All collectors unlock exclusive access to The Vault, online concerts and intimate community hangouts, experiences and digital surprises, early access to future NFT drops, and free tickets to Lark’s headlining shows, with backstage access. The collection offers three community tiers - the Council of the Flame, The Fifth Wish Society and Circle of Trust. Stylistically, The 11:11 Collection evokes romantic glamour wrapped in a magical fantasy aesthetic. The project connects nostalgia and fantasy with the cutting edge of digital ownership, making the NFTs both timeless keepsakes and forward-looking cultural artifacts.At the heart of The 11:11 Collection lies more than just art - it’s a statement. “This project represents a new way forward,” says Lark. “For too long, music has been locked inside platforms that keep artists and fans at a distance. With “11:11,” I want to break down those barriers and create something we can truly own together.” In making her NFT project, Lark seeks to reimagine the music industry, both from a business and community-backed perspective, to revitalize audience engagement using innovative technologies. Through blockchain technology, “11:11” offers a direct bridge between artist and audience. Fans don’t just listen - they collect, participate, and become part of the creative journey itself. “This isn’t just an NFT collection,” Lark continues. “It’s a love story between music and community. Together, we’re writing the next chapter of how art lives, and thrives, in the hands of those who believe in it most.”Lark is a boundary-breaking Australian singer-songwriter whose work blends retro nostalgia with modern sonic innovation. The boldness of 1984 Madonna, the glamour and attitude of KISS, and the infectious melodies of Swedish pop created a musical foundation that continues to shape Lark's artistic expression today. With a rich background in the live music touring circuit, Lark has honed her craft on stages around the world, opening for iconic artists including BB King, Johnny Johnson, and Men at Work. With an imaginative approach that fuses music and art with cutting edge technology, Lark has once again sought to break the boundaries of what it means to be a traditional artist. You can follow Lark on Instagram (@LarkPopMusic) or watch the new acoustic video of “11:11” on YouTube. Listen. Feel. Collect. Believe.

11:11 Acoustic

