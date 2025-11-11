Introducing HighForce AI: Revolutionary Platform Bridges Enterprise Search and Data Sovereignty

AI-Powered Platform Transforms Scattered Business Systems into Owned Intelligence Assets While Maintaining Complete Data Control

Businesses are unknowingly feeding their most valuable asset to competitors” — Nicolas Codet

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today's hyperconnected business environment, every click, email, and transaction generates an unprecedented flood of business intelligence. The average person now creates 147 GB of data daily—a figure projected to exceed 300 GB by 2027 as AI, IoT devices, and digital interactions explode exponentially. Yet despite this intelligence goldmine being built from their own operations, businesses continue renting access to insights derived from their proprietary data. HighForce AI today announced its revolutionary platform that fundamentally changes this dynamic, enabling companies to own their intelligence permanently rather than lease it from cloud providers.The Hidden Cost of Data DependencyModern enterprises operate 10-50+ software systems per organization, with each employee using different platforms daily. While these systems capture valuable operational intelligence—customer interactions, deal patterns, communication flows—this data typically enriches external cloud providers rather than informing internal decision-making."Businesses are unknowingly feeding their most valuable asset to competitors," said Nicolas Codet, CEO of HighForce AI. "Every email sent, every document created, every customer interaction generates intelligence that gets shipped to cloud data centers instead of building permanent value for the company that generated it."Transforming Business Operations Through Unified IntelligenceHighForce AI addresses the fundamental disconnect between data generation and business insight by creating a comprehensive intelligence layer across all enterprise systems. The platform delivers immediate operational benefits:Real-Time Business Visibility: Executives gain instant insight into deal progression, customer sentiment, and operational bottlenecks by querying natural language questions across their entire organizational knowledge base.Automated Pattern Recognition: The system continuously identifies trends, anomalies, and opportunities within business communications that would otherwise remain buried in scattered emails and documents.Source-Backed Decision Making: Every insight links directly to the original communications and documents, enabling executives to verify information and understand context immediately.Permanent Asset Building: Unlike subscription-based AI services, HighForce builds intelligence assets that remain with the organization permanently, increasing in value over time and enhancing enterprise valuation during strategic transactions.Complete Data SovereigntyUnlike traditional enterprise AI solutions that require sending sensitive data to external servers, HighForce AI deploys entirely on customer infrastructure. Companies retain absolute control while building intelligence capabilities that continue functioning permanently, regardless of vendor relationships.The platform serves businesses across industries where data sovereignty is essential for compliance, competitive advantage, and operational security.About HighForce AIFounded in 2024 by CEO Nicolas Codet and COO Alexander Kashkarian and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, HighForce AI revolutionizes enterprise artificial intelligence through its " Own Your Intelligence " philosophy. The company's platform enables businesses to harness AI capabilities while maintaining complete data sovereignty, transforming the traditional model from renting intelligence to owning it permanently.For more information, contact HighForce AI at wecare@highforce.ai.

