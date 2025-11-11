Award-Winning Author Maylee Curtis Announces Debut Visual Poetry Exhibit: Poems on Polaroids

CHATTANOOGA , TN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author and bestselling poet Maylee Curtis announces her first visual poetry exhibit, Poems on Polaroids, a limited-edition gallery collection scheduled for release in 2026. The exhibit blends minimalistic design with literary storytelling, reimagining poetry as collectible visual art.Each piece in Poems on Polaroids is printed in a Polaroid-inspired layout, framed, numbered, and available only in extremely limited quantities. Instead of poetry being read and set aside, Curtis transforms it into something meant to live on a wall, to be gifted, displayed, or held as a physical keepsake."Words can be framed like something physical. Language and emotion can sit in front of you,” Curtis says. “Instead of giving someone a book, a Polaroid is a piece of poetry you can hold. It’s sentimental, it’s visual, and it stands on its own. I want to bring people together through art and language, and I believe this will do exactly that. Poetry doesn’t just have to live in a book — it can live in a room, on a wall, in someone’s hands. It can create connection, spark conversations, and make people feel something the moment they see it."Curtis is the author of the bestselling poetry collections, "Burnt Matches" and "Scattered Hallways", widely known for their emotional depth, minimalist style, and elegant formatting. Her work has appeared across international literary spaces and online platforms, reaching readers worldwide. "Poems on Polaroids" marks her debut into visual art and gallery installation, introducing poetry into a modern collectible medium. In addition to framed gallery prints, select works will also be released through pre-sale drop collections, press showings, and first-look previews for collectors. Early pieces are expected to include handwritten editions, stamped or embossed elements, and unique one-of-one versions. Each work is signed and authenticated.The exhibit will feature:-Limited framed Polaroid-style poetry prints-Numbered and signed first-edition pieces-Collector-only editions-Exclusive pre-release selections for early supportersThe gallery location and opening date will be announced later this year, alongside press registration, pre-sale opportunities, and details for an opening-night reception. The exhibit will debut in Chattanooga before expanding to additional cities and gallery partners.Maylee Curtis is an award-winning author and visual poet based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Known for sharp minimalism and emotional storytelling, her bestselling poetry collections Burnt Matches and Scattered Hallways have reached thousands of readers worldwide. Poems on Polaroids is her first visual art exhibit, blending literary expression with design, photography, and collectible fine art.For interviews, media features, press images, or gallery inquires, contact:pr@mediahouseofcurtis.comInstagram: Maylee_c1

