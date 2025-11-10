Increasing Access to Care for Veterans in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, November 10 - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) today announced extended hours for NCServes and the launch of AskMeNC, two initiatives that expand access to care for North Carolina’s veterans and their families. These efforts strengthen the state’s coordinated network of support and underscore NCDHHS’s commitment to ensuring the more than 600,000 veterans who live in North Carolina have timely access to mental health care, housing, employment, and peer support services.

“North Carolina’s veterans have given of themselves selflessly in service to our country. When you’ve spent all of your career helping, it can be challenging to ask for help,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I applaud these initiatives, which will better connect veterans to health care, peer support, and more.”

“Veterans deserve care and wellness that are coordinated and streamlined – anything else would be unfair,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “By better aligning mental health, primary care, housing, employment, and peer supports, we are building a stronger, more compassionate network of care for those who served and those who continue to serve.”

“Increasing access to care is a critical part of honoring our veterans beyond words of gratitude,” said North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. “When state agencies, community partners, and care providers work together, we build a network that meets veterans and their families where they are – ensuring that no one who has served this nation has to navigate life’s challenges alone.”

“North Carolina has the fourth-largest veteran population in the country and the second-largest rural veteran population,” said Debra Farrington, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Health. “We have a responsibility to ensure they have access to the care and support they deserve.”

Since its launch in 2014 as the nation’s first statewide coordinated care network, NCServes has delivered more than 150,000 services to nearly 70,000 veteran households across North Carolina. The program integrates with NCCARE360 to ensure every veteran and their family has access to comprehensive, whole-person care. With its expanded hours, the Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry’s (ABCCM) Veterans Services of the Carolinas program, which manages NC Serves, anticipates serving an additional 2,000 veterans in the first year.

“Our goal is to make it easier for veterans, service members, and their families to ask for help and to ensure help is always available when they do,” said Kelly Crosbie, Director of the NCDHHS Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Use Services. “Expanding access to care is critical to our mission of developing a continuum of care that serves all North Carolinians.”

“This marks another milestone in the evolution of NCServes and how North Carolina continues to raise the standard in serving our veterans and their families,” said Brandon Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of ABCCM. “This expansion reflects what’s possible when more than 5,000 community-based organizations work together with support from our state with purpose. This is intentional community in action and a powerful example of how coordination and compassion can directly transform lives across our state.”

Beginning November 11, Veteran’s Day, the NCServes call line and coordination center, managed by ABCCM and in partnership with Vaya Health, will offer extended hours to meet veterans where they are and reduce barriers to care. These expanded hours, including evenings and weekends, make it easier for veterans and their families to connect to care when they need it most.

NCServes is the first statewide coordinated care system in the country for veterans and their families. Veterans, service members, and their families in need of housing, transportation, physical and mental health care, employment services, and other resources are encouraged to call 855-962-8387 or visit www.ncserves.org to connect with the care coordination teams.

The AskMeNC initiative and website provide a single point of entry for services including health care, housing, benefits navigation, employment, education services, and family support that may be available to veterans and their families. The initiative utilizes the existing NCServes coordination system to connect users with trusted, community-based providers across the state. While it leverages NCServes as a key resource for service members, veterans, and their families, AskMeNC also serves as a digital hub for a wide range of additional supports. The website links users to multiple state and community resources that are available and encourages connection to care across diverse needs.

These new initiatives come at a pivotal time, as the 2023 VA Community Care Network Review and HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR) shows veterans often face hardship because of disconnected systems. Nearly one in three veterans experiencing homelessness reported being unable to access services due to long wait times or lack of coordination. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ 2024 National Suicide Prevention Annual Report, nearly two-thirds of veterans who die by suicide were not actively engaged in VA care.

Coordinated networks like NCServes and AskMeNC help bridge these gaps, providing veterans with a trusted pathway to multiple resources through one access point. The National Center on Homelessness Among Veterans (2024) reported that veterans engaged in coordinated systems are 40% more likely to secure stable housing and 50% more likely to sustain employment within 12 months compared to those navigating services independently.

“As we celebrate Veterans Day, we’re reminded that service to our veterans must extend beyond a single day of recognition. It’s an ongoing commitment,” said Tracy Hayes, Area Director and CEO of Vaya Health. “By expanding hours for the NCServes call line and coordination center, we’re ensuring that North Carolina’s veterans and their families can reach help and hope whenever they need it. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to whole-person care – addressing not only health needs but the full spectrum of supports that honor their service and strengthen their well-being.”

Complementing these efforts, NCDHHS recently launched the Connections app in partnership with CHESS Health, a free, digital resource designed to support veterans’ mental health and recovery through access to trained peers, moderated online communities, daily check-ins, and proven coping tools.

NCDHHS is also sponsoring the North Carolina Institute of Medicine's Task Force on Veterans’ Health, which focuses on supporting the provision and navigation of care, developing the health workforce, and addressing the behavioral health care needs of veterans.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or need someone to talk to, you are not alone. For those in a mental health crisis, NCDHHS provides somewhere to go, someone to talk with, and someone to respond. The 988 Lifeline Chat and Text - 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is free, confidential, and available to everyone 24/7 by call, text, or chat. Targeted resources are available for veterans.

About ABCCM

Founded in 1969, Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) is North Carolina’s largest faith-based nonprofit serving communities statewide through crisis assistance, housing, health care, and veteran support. Backed by more than 300 churches and thousands of volunteers, ABCCM’s mission is to meet immediate needs, restore lives, and create pathways to stability. ABCCM also provides a robust portfolio for veterans across North Carolina.

About Vaya Health

Vaya Health is a specialty managed care organization and local government agency that oversees publicly funded health care services across a 32-county region of North Carolina for people with significant behavioral health needs, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and traumatic brain injuries. Vaya manages Medicaid and federal, state, and local funding to meet member and community needs while advancing whole-person health. Vaya works with members, contracted providers, and local partners to support a healthier North Carolina.