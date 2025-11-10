North Carolina Prepares for Workforce Pell, Expanding Access to Workforce Training Programs

NORTH CAROLINA, November 10 - Governor Josh Stein has directed the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships to make recommendations to effectively implement the newly created Workforce Pell grants to help North Carolina students take advantage of additional career training opportunities. The Council includes representatives of key stakeholders, including the North Carolina Department of Commerce, North Carolina Community College System, the University of North Carolina System, and North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities.

“North Carolina is committed to maximizing Workforce Pell to create new opportunities for learners, employers, and, ultimately, our economy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These funds will open up doors of opportunity for young people seeking training for high-skill, high-wage jobs.”

On July 1, 2026, the federal government will make this new stream of funding available for workforce training programs at colleges in the United States. This long-awaited funding stream represents a significant step in workforce development, allowing learners who qualify for Pell grants to leverage the aid for shorter-term training options that are eight to 15 weeks in duration. Eligible programs must, among other requirements, align with high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand industry sectors and count toward academic credit for a certificate or degree program.

“With a tradition of collaboration in workforce development that helped make us America’s top state for business, North Carolina is well-positioned to be a national leader in implementing Workforce Pell, strengthening our ability to educate and train talent to meet the needs of growing employers,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, a co-chair of the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships. “We look forward to this opportunity for more North Carolinians to gain valuable skills for a variety of in-demand jobs across the state.”

“I’m proud that the North Carolina Community College System is partnering with Governor Stein and our education and workforce colleagues on the Council to support the rollout of Workforce Pell in North Carolina,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, president of the NC Community College System, also a co-chair of the Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships. “This collaborative effort will expand access to short-term, high-quality training programs that connect more North Carolinians to rewarding careers and help meet the workforce needs of employers across our state.”

CNBC ranked North Carolina the Top State for Business in 2025, highlighting its business-friendly environment and workforce. To support North Carolina’s growing economy, the Governor established the Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships, which published its first report in June. The Council seeks to expand access to good jobs with good wages by investing in apprenticeship and work-based learning opportunities, securing more industry-valued credentials and degrees, and increasing engagement with employers. Since taking office in January, Governor Stein has announced nearly $21 billion in new private sector investments and more than 28,000 new, good-paying jobs coming to North Carolina.