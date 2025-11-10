Bence Chiropractic Warns of Rising ‘Tech Neck’ Cases Among Younger Generations

A young professional rubs her neck while working at a computer — a common sign of “tech neck,” a posture-related strain caused by prolonged screen time. Illustrated chart compares screen time across generations, from Gen Alpha to Baby Boomers, raising awareness about device overuse and its impact on posture.

Dr. Pavel Bence of Bence Chiropractic in Macomb, MI sees “tech neck” becoming a leading complaint in teens and twenty-somethings.

I’m seeing more teens and twenty-somethings with neck pain and headaches. The concern isn’t just today’s discomfort—it’s how that posture will look in ten or twenty years if we don’t address it now.” — Dr. Pavel Bence, Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center

MACOMB, MI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With smartphone use at an all-time high, chiropractors across the country are seeing an unexpected side effect: neck pain once common in middle age is now appearing in teens and twenty-somethings. Dr. Pavel Bence of Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center in Macomb, Michigan, says the condition—known as “tech neck”—is fast becoming one of the most frequent complaints among younger patients.

“I’m seeing more and more patients in their teens and twenties with neck pain and headaches that used to be associated with middle age,” says Dr. Bence. “They’re not injured in the traditional sense—it’s posture fatigue from looking down all the time.”

What Exactly Is ‘Tech Neck,’ and How Does It Develop?

‘Tech neck,’ sometimes called ‘text neck,’ refers to the forward-head posture that develops from constantly looking down at phones, tablets, and laptops. The human head weighs about 10–12 pounds in a neutral position, but that weight multiplies as it tilts forward. At a 45-degree angle, the neck experiences nearly 49 pounds of force—almost five times what it was designed to handle.

“Imagine holding a bowling ball out in front of you for hours a day—that’s what your neck is doing,” explains Dr. Bence. “Over time, muscles fatigue, joints lock up, and nerves become irritated.”

How Does Daily Screen Time Contribute to Tech Neck Pain?

Research from Exploding Topics shows the average person spends 4 hours and 37 minutes per day on their phone and checks it about 58 times daily. Among teens, more than half report over four hours of non-school screen time each day.

All that downward gaze shortens muscles in the front of the neck, overstretches those in back, and adds stress to spinal joints and discs. Over time, the neck’s natural curve flattens—a change that can trigger chronic stiffness, headaches, and loss of mobility.

“When I share those numbers with patients, they usually laugh and say, ‘That can’t be me,’ but it adds up quickly,” notes Dr. Bence. “The body simply wasn’t built for that kind of sustained forward posture.”

Why Are Teens and Young Adults More Likely to Develop Tech Neck?

Children and young adults, who have grown up surrounded by screens, are developing postural adaptations at record speed. Dr. Bence sees more parents bringing in children with forward head posture, rounded shoulders, and early tension headaches.

“The concern isn’t just today’s discomfort—it’s what that posture will look like in ten or twenty years if we don’t address it now,” he says.

What Are the Warning Signs and Symptoms of Tech Neck?

• Persistent neck or upper-back tension

• Stiffness when turning your head

• Headaches starting at the base of the skull

• Shoulder or arm pain

• Numbness or tingling in fingers or hands

• Feeling like your head is “heavy” or hard to lift

“If you find yourself rubbing your neck at the end of the day or needing to stretch constantly, that’s your body asking for help,” says Dr. Bence. “It’s easier to correct posture early than to rehabilitate after years of compensation.”

How Can Chiropractic Care Correct Tech Neck and Relieve Pain?

At Bence Chiropractic, treatment begins by identifying where the spine and supporting muscles are being overworked. Chiropractic care can restore normal alignment and mobility, while soft-tissue therapy and guided stretching reduce tension in overused areas.

“We don’t just adjust the spine and send you home, we retrain how the body moves so the head can sit comfortably over the shoulders again.” explains Dr. Bence.

What Simple Habits and Exercises Can Prevent Tech Neck?

• Lift your screen: Hold your phone at eye level instead of your lap.

• Take micro-breaks: Every 20 minutes, look up and roll your shoulders.

• Use voice commands: Reduce time spent looking down.

• Strengthen key muscles: Chin tucks, wall angels, and gentle upper-back stretches counteract forward posture.

• Set reminders: A sticky note at eye level can cue you to lift your head.

When Should You See a Chiropractor for Tech Neck?

If you’re experiencing frequent neck pain, headaches, or tingling in your shoulders or hands, it may be time for a professional evaluation. Chiropractic care can identify the misalignments and muscular imbalances contributing to discomfort before they become chronic.

How Can You Protect Your Neck and Posture in a Digital World?

The next time you reach for your phone, pause for a moment. Straighten your back. Lift your chin. It’s a small adjustment that could spare you years of tension and pain. Your neck supports your world—take care of it.

For additional information about posture health and chiropractic care, visit Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center or contact the clinic in Macomb, Michigan.

