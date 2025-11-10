Senate reaches deal to potentially end government shutdown this week

The Senate Nov. 9 took a critical first step toward ending the government shutdown as seven Democrats and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, joined Republicans to advance a government funding agreement. The move sets up a potential end to the shutdown later this week. The agreement includes a three-bill, full-year spending package for the Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration; the legislative branch; and Department of Defense construction projects and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The package also includes a short-term continuing resolution to fund all other government entities until Jan. 30. Additionally, the bill extends key health care waivers and flexibilities until Jan. 30. The bill still needs to be formally approved by the Senate and the House before going to President Trump for his signature.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., John Fetterman, D-Pa., Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., were the Democrats who sided with Senate Republicans to reach the 60-vote threshold in yesterday’s vote. In exchange for advancing the measure, Senate Democrats were granted a commitment from Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to hold a floor vote in the coming weeks on legislation to extend the enhanced premium tax credits, which are currently set to expire at the end of the year. The AHA will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional updates as information becomes available.