Survey finds Medicaid enrollment fell in FY 2025, expects flattening in 2026, while spending increases  

Medicaid enrollment decreased 7.6% in fiscal year 2025 and is expected to be mostly flat in FY 2026, according to KFF’s annual Medicaid Budget Survey released today. Meanwhile, total Medicaid spending increased 8.6% in FY 2025 and is projected to grow 7.9% in FY 2026. States cited provider rate increases, greater enrollee health care needs, and growing costs for long-term care, pharmacy benefits and behavioral health services as key drivers of increased costs. Nearly two-thirds of states said they have at least a “50-50” chance of a Medicaid budget shortfall in FY 2026 as they expect tighter fiscal conditions. The report said that states are facing uncertainty in their long-term fiscal outlook due to slowing revenues, rising costs, and changes in economic conditions and federal policy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.