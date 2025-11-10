RI250 Commission Announces RI250 Sponsored Honor Flight on May 2, 2026

East Greenwich, RI – The Rhode Island Department of State and the Rhode Island Semiquincentennial Commission (RI250), in coordination with the Rhode Island Fire Chiefs Honor Flight Hub, today announced an RI250 sponsored Honor Flight – which will take place on May 2, 2026 – to honor Rhode Island Veterans for their service and sacrifice. The RI250 Honor Flight initiative is part of the State's commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

"As the Chair of the Rhode Island 250 Commission, I am excited to support an initiative that honors our Veterans and remembers their sacrifices," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "The Semiquincentennial commemorates 250 years of our nation's revolutionary spirit. It is our duty to honor the Veterans who have fought to preserve the rights and freedoms highlighted in the Declaration of Independence."

"These Honor Flights are a great opportunity to show support for America's heroes. As we commemorate 250 years of independence, we must also honor our military and military families who have sacrificed so much," said Kasim Yarn, Director of Rhode Island Veterans Services. "As a member of the RI250 Commission, I am proud to support this initiative."

Honor Flights bring World War II, Vietnam War, and Korean War Veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit Arlington National Cemetery and the memorials dedicated to their service. Honor Flights remain free of charge for participating Veterans because of sponsorships like those announced today. This special announcement highlights RI250's ongoing efforts to recognize Rhode Island's military heritage—from the Revolutionary era to today—and to honor Veterans who continue to uphold the ideals of service, courage, and commitment.

"To be able to show these Veterans that their sacrifice is remembered, and to see their faces when they're at the monuments built for them, it's powerful," said Chief (Ret.) David Sayles. "Along with Chief George Farrell, who is the driving force behind organizing the Honor Flights, we are thankful for RI250's dedication to honoring our Veterans."

"The Rhode Island National Guard is proud to support the community, especially when given the chance to help honor our Veterans. I'm honored to stand here today and say thank you to those who came before me," said Major General Andrew Chevalier.

The initiative was announced at a press conference at the historic Varnum Armory in East Greenwich. A recording of the announcement can be found on the Rhode Island Department of State Facebook page.

The Rhode Island Semiquincentennial Commission (RI250) is leading the State's commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, honoring Rhode Island's role in the American Revolution and fostering civic engagement across communities. Learn more at rhodeisland250.org.

