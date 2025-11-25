Press Release: RIDOT Installing Kid-Friendly Signage Along State Bike Paths to Enhance Safety

RHODE ISLAND, November 25 - As part of its ongoing efforts to make roadways safer for all users, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has begun installation of kid-friendly signage at some of the state's most popular bike paths. The signs were initially installed on the South County Bike Path in South Kingstown. RIDOT is currently installing them on the East Bay Bike Path, the Ten Mile River Greenway and sections of the Blackstone River Bikeway in Lincoln and Cumberland.

The signs depict images of smiling woodland creatures (skunks, raccoons, squirrels and rabbits) holding stop signs. They are being placed near the current stop signs where bike paths cross streets, but on separate posts and lower so they are more eye-level for young riders.

"Immediately after we installed these on the South County Bike Path, we began receiving positive feedback on them," RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said. "People appreciate the kid-friendly and kid-oriented signs. They are a welcome addition to help teach children on the bike path about stopping whenever they come upon a road crossing. This is a practice all path users should follow on each and every ride."

RIDOT will install these signs at 55 bike path crossings on these four bike paths. The signs are expected to be installed by the end of the year.

RIDOT thanks state and local agencies that manage the bike paths for their assistance during this project, including the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the cities and towns who manage sections of bike paths in their communities.

