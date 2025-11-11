AutoAlert Launches Enterprise, The Industry’s First Multi-Rooftop CRM and Data Mining Platform for Dealer Groups

AutoAlert

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoAlert, the recognized leader in automotive data mining and customer experience management (AutoAlert CXM) solutions, today announced the launch of AutoAlert Enterprise . This groundbreaking platform is the industry’s first unified CRM and data mining solution built specifically to eliminate data silos and connect all dealerships within a large automotive group under a single, intelligent ecosystem.AutoAlert Enterprise provides a 360-degree view of every customer, asset, and opportunity across all their rooftops. This integration moves beyond traditional CRM limitations, enabling groups to protect active deals, unlock inventory flexibility across sister stores, and ensure a cohesive brand experience for every customer, regardless of which dealership they interact with.“For too long, dealer groups have struggled with fragmented technology stacks where valuable customer data is trapped in individual store systems,” said Allan Stejskal, Chief Executive Officer of AutoAlert. “AutoAlert Enterprise solves this fundamental challenge. By connecting every rooftop into a single, intelligent network, we are providing dealerships with the unified intelligence needed to drive group-wide strategy, maximize trade-in acquisitions, and accelerate deals with unparalleled efficiency.”AutoAlert Enterprise is built on a modern, open architecture that is fully CDP-compatible, providing seamless integration with Snowflake to ensure robust, enterprise-grade data management and interoperability with other key dealership tools.The Enterprise platform leverages AutoAlert's patented predictive analytics and data mining core to identify high-converting sales and service opportunities across the entire group's database.Key benefits for dealer groups include:One Customer, One View:Creating a singular, consistent experience for the customer journey across sales, service, and inventory acquisition. This includes tracking the customer's total sales and service spend across the entire dealer group to ensure they are consistently recognized as a known customer.Inventory Flexibility:Rapidly identifying customers in one store who are an ideal match for specific inventory located at a sister store, dramatically increasing inventory turn and trade-in opportunities.Unified Reporting:Gaining centralized visibility into performance metrics, task management, and communication effectiveness across all dealerships for smarter, group-level decision-making.Unparalleled Control:Setting the right level of access for each team member to align with your unique selling process, from a shared BDC member to an individual salesperson.AutoAlert Enterprise is available starting today, empowering dealer groups to transform their operations, maximize customer loyalty, and achieve new levels of profitability.Learn MoreTo schedule a private demo of AutoAlert Enterprise or to learn how your dealer group can achieve unified operational excellence, please visit https://www.autoalert.com/enterprise-automotive-crm/

