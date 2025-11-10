ITC Millwork Expands Regional Footprint with New Raleigh/Garner Distribution Hub and Service Center

ITC Millwork 650 N. Greenfield Parkway Exterior

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITC Millwork, a leading provider of premium architectural millwork solutions, has expanded its regional presence with a new 32,000-square-foot distribution hub and service center located at 650 N. Greenfield Parkway, Garner, North Carolina. Strategically positioned to serve Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and surrounding communities across the Triangle and the Sandhills region, with additional reach to the coastal markets of Wilmington and Southport, the new facility strengthens ITC’s ability to support the area’s growing community of custom builders and trade professionals.

The new facility consolidates customer pick-up, delivery, and trade support services under one roof, streamlining operations and improving accessibility for the company’s expanding client base. A streamlined customer service and pick-up area allow trade professionals to coordinate orders efficiently with ITC’s experienced team, while also providing a professional environment for builders and interior designers to meet with homeowners and review product selections.

ITC Millwork’s comprehensive product line includes stock and custom mouldings, interior doors, stair parts, hardware, and specialty architectural details—all supported by expert consultation that ensures design intent, material performance, and delivery precision align seamlessly. Through long-standing partnerships with trusted manufacturers and suppliers—including Koetter Woodworking, TruStile, and Cavity Sliders, REEB Millwork, Tucker Door, and Garden State—ITC continues to deliver both timeless craftsmanship and modern design solutions tailored to today's building professionals.

“This new facility represents the next step in ITC’s evolution,” said Shane Higginbotham, COO of ITC Millwork. “We’ve built a reputation on quality, service, and partnership. This move allows us to strengthen those values while better supporting our tradespeople who rely on us every day.”

ITC Millwork will host a soft opening and open house at its new Greenfield Parkway location next year, welcoming builders, trim carpenters, interior designers, architects, and trade partners to tour the facility, meet the team, and learn more about the company’s Total Millwork Solution approach.

Since its founding in 1999 (originally Interior Trim Creations in 1987), ITC Millwork has earned its reputation as a trusted supplier of high-quality architectural millwork. With more than 25 years of proven expertise, the company remains committed to delivering Your Total Millwork Solution—a comprehensive blend of premium products, design support, and reliable delivery that continues to define today’s custom-building experience.

For ongoing updates, project highlights, and behind-the-scenes looks at the new Raleigh/Garner facility, follow ITC Millwork on social media.

