Free Virtual Summit Empowers Tri-State Luxury and Boutique Hotel Owners to Boost Revenue in 2026

The RevPAR Growth Summit is a FREE 2-day event for luxury and boutique hotel owners

Free two-day virtual summit offers tri-state luxury and boutique hotel owners expert strategies to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty in 2026.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel owners and operators in the tri-state region are invited to join The RevPAR Growth Summit , a free virtual event that kicks off on Tuesday, November 18th. This exclusive two-day event is specifically designed to help luxury and boutique hotels maximize revenue and stay competitive in 2026.The summit features seven acclaimed hospitality and design experts who have been spotlighted at TEDx, South by Southwest, and the DEMA Show. They will share actionable insights on increasing revenue per available room (RevPAR), building brand loyalty, and capitalizing on market trends that matter in 2026.The event aims to gather over 2,000 hotel owners and operators from North America and the Caribbean, offering a unique platform for regional professionals to connect, collaborate, and create meaningful partnerships. Local hoteliers will gain valuable knowledge to expand their businesses while contributing to the growth of the tourism sector.“We’re excited to bring together innovative voices in hospitality to support boutique hotels in navigating a complex market. This free summit is a timely opportunity for industry leaders to learn, grow, and build community.” - Nathan Downer, summit host.The RevPAR Growth Summit is free to attend with easy online registration . Hotel owners and operators are encouraged to secure their spot today to benefit from expert strategies and regional networking opportunities.Event Details:Dates: Tuesday, November 18th – Wednesday, November 19th, 2025Format: Virtual, accessible from anywhereTarget Audience: Boutique and luxury hotel owners and operators in the tri-state area and beyondRegistration: Open now at https://therevpargrowthsummit.thanielarts.com Press members and media outlets interested in covering the event or sharing in their business and tourism columns may contact Nathan Downer for exclusive insights and additional materials.

