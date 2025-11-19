Envoy Technologies Launches Private EV Car-Sharing at Revival on Platte in Denver

Envoy Technologies Expands Colorado Presence with New Hyundai IONIQ 5s at Premier Mortenson-Owned Property

Our collaboration with Envoy delivers a premium transportation solution that reflects our community's forward-thinking approach to modern living.” — Taber Sweet, Vice President of Real Estate Development at Mortenson

DENVER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envoy Technologies Inc. ("Envoy"), a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art electric vehicle car-sharing (EV-sharing) service at Revival on Platte, a premier residential community in Denver's vibrant Sun Valley neighborhood. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Envoy's Colorado expansion and sets a new standard for technology-driven urban living amenities in the Mile High City.

Revival on Platte, a distinctive residential community owned by Mortenson and managed by Greystar, now offers its residents exclusive access to Envoy's EV-sharing service. The service features a few brand-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 vehicles to start, and will continually add more vehicles over the coming months as its occupancy increases. This addition complements Revival on Platte's existing luxury offerings and prime location, enhancing the property's appeal in Denver's competitive rental market.

"Our collaboration with Revival on Platte demonstrates how Envoy's service can elevate a property's value proposition in one of Denver's most dynamic neighborhoods," said Andrew Hopkins, President of Envoy. "We're providing a unique amenity that enhances resident satisfaction and helps residents reduce vehicle ownership costs while maintaining access to premium transportation when they need it."

Envoy's user-friendly mobile app allows Revival on Platte residents to easily reserve and access vehicles by the hour or day, providing flexibility that adapts to individual transportation needs while lowering the overall cost of living compared to traditional car ownership. This service adds a new dimension of convenience and luxury to modern living, aligning with the property's commitment to providing elevated experiences for its residents in Denver's rapidly growing rental market.

"Revival on Platte is committed to providing our residents with innovative amenities that enhance their lifestyle while supporting sustainability goals," said Taber Sweet, Vice President of Real Estate Development at Mortenson. "Our collaboration with Envoy delivers exactly that - a premium transportation solution that reflects our community's forward-thinking approach to modern living."

Mortenson's support of this technology-forward amenity underscores the company's commitment to creating properties that meet the evolving needs of today's residents. The integration of Envoy's EV-sharing service at Revival on Platte demonstrates how innovative collaborations can reduce residents' transportation costs while enhancing property value.

The expansion follows Envoy's successful implementations at several other Greystar properties across the country, including Novel RiNo in Denver, where residents have access to Tesla Model 3s.

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and EV-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers flagship all-EV car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy's amenity service delivers EV-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By collaborating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests, enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy's amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy's inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.

