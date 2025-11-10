The Hip Hop Museum Launches '1 Dollar, 1 Mic, 1 Movement' for Giving Tuesday

Hip Hop gave us a voice. Now, let's give it a home. Be a part of history and join us on December 2. Donate $1 to our “1 Dollar, 1 Mic, 1 Movement” campaign.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heartbeat of the culture is calling. The Hip Hop Museum, set to open its doors in late 2026 along the Harlem River in the Bronx, is inviting fans around the world to be part of history with its Giving Tuesday campaign, “1 Dollar, 1 Mic, 1 Movement.”

On December 2, The Hip Hop Museum will lead a 24-hour online giving push that’s all about unity, legacy, and love for the culture. The mission is simple yet powerful: every fan, from every block and every corner of the globe, is asked to give just one dollar to help build Hip Hop’s forever home.

This campaign follows a major moment for the museum. During the 2025 Black Tie Gala, Nas made a $1 million donation toward the museum’s development—an extraordinary gift that was matched by Resorts World New York City, bringing in $2 million for the project.

Now, the movement continues—with you.

The Hip Hop Museum isn’t just a building. It’s a living love letter to the culture that changed the world. From the DJ to the MC, from the b-boy to the entrepreneur, it honors Hip Hop as both art and activism—celebrating its power to unite, uplift, and inspire new generations.

On Giving Tuesday, legends like Nas, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Salt of Salt-N-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Cassidy, and The D.O.C. are joining the call. When every fan gives $1, that dollar becomes a mic—amplifying our collective story, our roots, and our rhythm.

Give at thhm.org/1dollar.

1 Dollar. 1 Mic. 1 Movement. Together, we make Hip Hop’s home.

For more information:

Bryna Jean-Marie

Chief Communications Officer

Bryna@THHM.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.